Nicholas Clifford Launches Debut Fantasy Novel The Sea Dragon’s Vault, Reviving High-Stakes Seafaring Adventure

A sharp-tongued elf smuggler, a stolen heirloom, and a legendary oceanic myth collide in a character-driven fantasy release

SOUTH WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:Author Nicholas Clifford announces the release of his debut adult fantasy novel, The Sea Dragon’s Vault , a seafaring epic that blends dark humor, emotional depth, and high-risk adventure. Set in a vast oceanic world of smugglers, pirates, elves, and ancient magic, the novel follows Laaytiaer Marianas, a clever but morally conflicted elf whose life of small-time crime unravels when a treasured family relic is stolen.The artifact, a mysterious coin once carried by his legendary mother, draws Laaytiaer into a dangerous race tied to the long-forgotten Sea Dragon’s Vault. As enemies close in and old myths prove far too real, Laaytiaer must confront betrayal, legacy, and the cost of running from who he was meant to become.Rather than relying on sprawling wars or traditional hero tropes, The Sea Dragon’s Vault centers on character, consequence, and choice, delivering a story where wit and wonder coexist with loss, loyalty, and redemption.Key Highlights:• A character-driven adult fantasy with modern pacing and cinematic scope• A morally complex smuggler protagonist navigating legacy, identity, and survival• A richly imagined seafaring world filled with pirates, relics, and ancient myths• Sharp dialogue and dark humor balanced with emotional storytelling• Appeals to fans of Patrick Rothfuss, Scott Lynch, and Brandon SandersonAbout the Author:Nicholas Clifford is a fantasy author known for crafting immersive worlds with a contemporary voice, sharp humor, and emotionally grounded characters. Drawing inspiration from classic high fantasy and modern storytelling sensibilities, Clifford’s work focuses on flawed heroes, meaningful stakes, and worlds shaped as much by people as by magic.The Sea Dragon’s Vault marks his debut novel and the beginning of a larger ocean-spanning fantasy universe.

