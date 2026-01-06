Blue Orchid Marketing Unveils ModMed Integration for Automated Patient Recalls and Enhanced Patient Communication

A HIPAA-compliant, fully managed solution that enhances podiatry patient communication and drives measurable recall revenue through ModMed.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Orchid Marketing , the nation’s longest-running podiatry marketing agency, has introduced a new custom integration with Modernizing Medicine (ModMed) designed to streamline HIPAA-compliant patient data transfers and transform how podiatry practices engage and communicate with their patients. Now available in the ModMed Vendor Marketplace , the integration supports fully automated, condition-specific patient recall campaigns and enhanced email and text-based communication workflows, all delivered as a completely done-for-you, professionally managed service.Unlike plug-and-play tools or DIY software, this program is bespoke, fully customized, and entirely handled by Blue Orchid Marketing, requiring no staff involvement beyond granting initial data access.At the core of the integration is the ability for podiatry practices to re-engage patients who have not returned for care in 14 months or longer. Each recall cycle includes a personalized, condition-specific hardcopy letter mailed on behalf of the practice, followed by three custom-written email touchpoints over the next 90 days. Blue Orchid Marketing adds 100 new inactive patients per month to each practice’s campaign, scaling to reach up to 400 patients per month by the fourth cycle.“Improving patient communication is one of the most impactful levers a podiatry practice can pull,” said Shaun Zaken, President of Blue Orchid Marketing. “But practices don’t need another DIY tool or dashboard to manage. They need a hands-off, expert-run service that strengthens patient relationships and drives measurable results. That is exactly what this integration delivers. Everything done for you, with personalized content and full HIPAA compliance from start to finish.”A Bespoke, Fully Managed Communication Engine for Podiatry PracticesWith the ModMed integration, Blue Orchid Marketing can execute a wide range of high-value patient communication campaigns on behalf of practices, including:•Condition-specific education•5-Star review solicitations•Appointment reminders and follow-ups•New patient welcome sequences•Seasonal and holiday messaging•Birthday greetings•Technology spotlights and promotion announcements•Post-visit thank-yous and retention messagingEvery touchpoint is created, written, designed, scheduled, and delivered by Blue Orchid Marketing, ensuring professional-quality communication without placing new tasks on clinical or administrative staff.Data-Driven Performance With Zero Practice LiftThrough ModMed’s secure API, Blue Orchid Marketing receives real-time patient updates and automatically segments patients by condition code and last visit date (LVD), allowing the agency to execute precision-targeted, compliant communication on a practice’s behalf.Monthly reporting is also fully managed, with clear metrics showing:•Total returned patients (“wins”)•Revenue generated by multiplying wins by pre-agreed per-visit value•Net ROI after subtracting program costTo Blue Orchid Marketing’s knowledge, no other marketing agency or podiatry recall solution offers this combination of hardcopy and digital outreach, zero-practice-lift execution, and complete ROI reporting, all delivered as an end-to-end, white-glove service.Expanding Beyond PodiatryWhile Blue Orchid Marketing remains the trusted leader in podiatry marketing after 24 years, their ModMed integration also enables the agency to support additional ModMed-specialty practices in dermatology, orthopedics, pain management, and ophthalmology, among others.“Doctors want connection, consistency, and results without more software to manage,” Zaken added. “This integration finally gives practices exactly that: a comprehensive, fully managed communication engine that improves patient care, strengthens loyalty, and drives meaningful revenue.”About Blue Orchid MarketingFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, Blue Orchid Marketing is the nation’s longest-running podiatry marketing agency. The company provides fully managed digital and direct marketing services for medical practices, including patient recall programs, email marketing, websites, SEO, PPC advertising, and social media management. Blue Orchid Marketing’s proprietary HIPAA-compliant platform integrates with leading EMRs to help practices increase revenue, improve patient communication, and strengthen community presence.For more information, visit www.BlueOrchidMarketing.com and find Blue Orchid Marketing in the ModMed Vendor Marketplace.

