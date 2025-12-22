the*gamehers & CORSAIR Partner to Advance Inclusion, Education, and Opportunity for Women in Gaming

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers, the leading digital ecosystem for women gamers and creators, announced a strategic new partnership with CORSAIR for Business, reflecting a shared commitment to building more inclusive, supportive spaces across the gaming and esports industry.The partnership builds on the momentum of CORSAIR for Business’s public support across LinkedIn and X, where the company celebrated the*gamehers as “a community that’s truly dedicated to supporting and uplifting women in gaming and esports,” and affirmed that both organizations are “ready to level up what’s possible together.”This collaboration was catalyzed by Adam Phillips, Business Development Manager for CORSAIR for Business in the UK, who joined the*gamehers community as an ally earlier this year. After experiencing the safe, empowering environment created for women and underrepresented genders, Phillips championed bringing CORSAIR for Business into the fold.“Adam immediately recognized what makes our community different — we’re not just another social media platform that feels like an echo chamber; we’re a community that’s reshaping culture,” said Rebecca Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of the*gamehers. “For CORSAIR for Business, an endemic brand with deep credibility in gaming, to step up and support that mission validates the work we do every day and the future we’re building.”CORSAIR for Business to Power Flagship ProgrammingAs part of the partnership, CORSAIR for Business will serve as a presenting partner for two cornerstone initiatives:- the*gamehers Awards 2026: Celebrating 100 remarkable women from across gaming and esports, with year-round digital storytelling, spotlights, livestream features, and community-driven recognition.- PowHER Play: Level Up Day Series: A quarterly, high-impact 1-day virtual event featuring:+ Two PowHER Play workshops+ Two keynote sessions: Designed to drive engagement, learning, and personal growth, Level Up Day brings real skills and real community to gamers, students, and professionals worldwide.“the*gamehers continues to lead meaningful change and uplift voices that deserve to be heard,” CORSAIR for Business shared in its announcement on social channels. “We’re proud to stand alongside them and create real opportunities together.”Strengthening the Education PipelineCORSAIR for Business will also support the*gamehers Education Program, which partners with schools, universities, and training institutions to increase diversity in the video game industry. The program equips learners and educators with:- Career pathways- Industry mentorship- Curriculum and workshops- Access to community and professional networksBy connecting education, technology, and community, the partnership expands opportunities for women who aspire to build careers in gaming, esports, tech, and digital media.A Shared Vision for Industry ChangeWith CORSAIR for Business stepping into a year-round role across community, education, and recognition programs, both organizations are aligned on a clear purpose: building a gaming industry where women feel safe, supported, and seen.“This partnership is more than logos next to each other,” Dixon added. “It’s a commitment to impact, to creating opportunities, elevating voices, and changing the status quo. We’re excited to level up what’s possible together.”About the*gamehersthe*gamehers is the leading community, media platform, and digital ecosystem for women gamers. Through community, content, education, and experiences, the*gamehers empowers women and underrepresented genders to connect, learn, play, and thrive in gaming, tech, and esports.About CORSAIR for BusinessCORSAIR for Business delivers enterprise-grade solutions from CORSAIR’s globally trusted portfolio of high-performance gaming gear, PC components, and creator tools. Focused on workplace performance and creator excellence, CORSAIR for Business partners with organizations to equip teams, creators, and communities for what’s next.

