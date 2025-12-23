CanQualify Announces Year-End Platform Enhancements to Advance Supplier Prequalification and Risk Management

New enhancements improve workforce access, offline QR visibility, and advanced reporting, helping organizations better manage safety, compliance, and risk.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CanQualify, a leading contractor prequalification and supplier management platform, today announced significant updates to its platform designed to further streamline how organizations prequalify, monitor, and manage their contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers.The latest release strengthens CanQualify’s core capabilities in safety data validation, insurance monitoring, employee management, and customized audits, along with meaningful improvements to dashboards and reporting. Together, these updates provide a more intuitive and efficient experience, enabling hiring clients to access critical risk and compliance insights with greater clarity and efficiency.Key enhancements to employee management include easier access to employee orientations, competencies, testing, and background information through QR codes that function both online and offline. These improvements support faster on-site validation, improved field accessibility, and stronger workforce oversight, particularly in remote or connectivity-limited environments.CanQualify also expanded its use of artificial intelligence , supporting smarter automation, enhanced data validation, and earlier identification of potential risk to enable more proactive compliance management.Following its integration with Tang+Company, CanQualify continues to operate independently while accelerating innovation across both its technology and service offerings. The company remains committed to reducing administrative burden, improving data accuracy, and supporting clients as they navigate evolving safety and regulatory requirements.“These enhancements reflect our continued effort to help bring safety to the forefront,” said Aaron Harker, Founder of CanQualify. “When compliance is easier to manage and insights are easier to access, teams can spend less time chasing data and more time focused on keeping worksites safe.”With these enhancements, CanQualify continues to provide organizations with centralized visibility, validated supplier data, and scalable tools to manage risk across their supply chains.For more information, visit www.canqualify.com About CanQualifyCanQualify is a supplier prequalification and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, monitor, and manage contractor and vendor risk. Combining technology with hands-on service, CanQualify delivers validated safety, insurance, and workforce data to support safer and more efficient supply chains. Acquired by Tang+Company in November 2025, CanQualify continues to expand solutions that strengthen compliance oversight and operational performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.