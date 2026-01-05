Futstrikers, Inc. Announces FIFA Basic and NFHS Approvals for 2026 Tekno24 and Sonic24 Match Balls Ahead of Q1 Release

Match-speed play in real conditions—built for competitive youth soccer.

FIFA Basic and NFHS approvals validate Futstrikers’ 2026 Tekno24 and Sonic24 match balls ahead of Q1 release and national scale-up.

People underestimate what it takes to earn these marks. This isn’t a casual checklist. Getting through both processes signals real manufacturing standards.” — Hamayun Babar, COO and Co-Founder, Futstrikers, Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futstrikers, Inc., the company behind the Futstrikers performance soccer ball brand, today announced that its 2026 Tekno24 and 2026 Sonic24 ball models have been awarded the FIFA Basic quality mark under the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs—FIFA’s recognized certification level aligned with the competitive youth and scholastic match environment—and have also met requirements to participate in the NFHS Authenticating Mark Program (AMP) for U.S. high school play.The milestone reflects a multi-stage pathway that few emerging ball brands complete, combining performance testing, licensing requirements, and manufacturing compliance expectations. Under the FIFA programme, manufacturers must satisfy programme requirements including the WFSGI Pledge, which is designed to help ensure FIFA-certified products are produced in line with the WFSGI Code of Conduct and internationally recognized social and labor standards.“People underestimate what it takes to earn these marks,” said Hamayun Babar, COO and Co-Founder of Futstrikers, Inc. “This isn’t a casual checklist. The FIFA Quality Programme is structured to be rigorous, and the NFHS Authenticating Mark Program exists to ensure equipment conforms to NFHS rules for sanctioned competition. Getting through both processes is a signal that you’re building a real company with real manufacturing standards, not just selling a product.”Momentum From the Phoenix LaunchFutstrikers traces this milestone back to its initial launch in the Phoenix market in February 2025, where early demand from competitive families, trainers, and club communities rapidly validated the need for consistent access to match-quality equipment. That local momentum expanded quickly, accelerating the company’s push into formal certifications and the operational foundation required to scale a true performance soccer ball brand.Soccer Is Growing, and Standards Are Rising With ItThe announcement arrives as soccer participation and engagement continue to expand in the United States, while the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle further elevates attention on the sport. As expectations rise, players, parents, clubs, and schools are demanding credible, competition-ready equipment that delivers consistent performance in high-frequency youth environments.Tekno24 and Sonic24: Certified Performance, Built for Competitive VolumeFutstrikers’ 2026 Tekno24 and Sonic24 models are designed for the intensity and repetition of competitive youth soccer, where weekly training, tournament play, and travel create real demand for consistent, durable match balls. The company expects both models to release in Q1 2026.“We started this from a garage because we saw the gap firsthand,” said Kellen Tallada, Co-Founder and CEO of Futstrikers, Inc. “Now we’ve reached a stage where the product and the company are being validated through the same structures that govern the sport. That changes how we scale—from retail and clubs to schools and long-term distribution.”Fut Strikers Club: The Subscription Platform Built on Certified Match BallsThe company also noted that the FIFA Basic and NFHS-approved models will support Fut Strikers Club, its ecommerce and subscription platform. Launched to simplify replacement cycles for competitive players, Fut Strikers Club is positioned by the company as America’s first soccer ball subscription built specifically for club and academy-level players, created to improve access to match-quality equipment through recurring delivery options.Scaling the Next PhaseFutstrikers, Inc. confirmed it is raising capital to expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate distribution, and support continued product development as it builds the infrastructure required for national and international growth.Availability2026 Tekno24 and 2026 Sonic24 are scheduled for release in Q1 2026.About Futstrikers, Inc.Futstrikers, Inc. is a youth performance sports company building certified match balls and direct-to-consumer innovation for competitive soccer players. The company operates the Futstrikers brand and Fut Strikers Club, its subscription-based ecommerce platform.Corporate: futstrikers.com Ecommerce + Subscription: futstrikersclub.com

