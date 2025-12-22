Olympia Provisions Recalls Ready-to-Eat Holiday Kielbasa Sausage Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Olympia Provisions, a Portland, Ore., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,930 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) holiday kielbasa sausages that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE holiday kielbasa was produced on Oct. 14, 2025. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

16-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing one, fully cooked “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS UNCURED HOLIDAY KIELBASA” with “BEST IF USED BY” date “02/19/26” printed on the side of the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in California, Oregon, and Washington, and was available nationwide through online direct-to-consumer sales.

The problem was discovered after the establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint regarding metal found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Michelle Cairo, Owner, Olympia Provisions at michelle@olympiaprovisions.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Product Images Recall-041-2025-Labels.pdf