Governor Kotek Announces Grants for 146 New Behavioral Health Treatment Beds
Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced a $65 million statewide investment that will add up to 146 new residential behavioral health treatment beds and support the continuation of 128 existing beds, significantly increasing Oregon’s capacity to serve adults who need care.
The funding was made possible through House Bill 2059 from this year’s legislative session to increase the capacity of residential behavioral health services providing withdrawal management, residential treatment, and psychiatric inpatient care services. Projects were selected to meet urgent local needs and to open as quickly as possible, with new beds expected to come online between December 2026 and January 2028.
“Every bed we add is a safe place for an Oregonian who needs help,” Governor Kotek said. “Since I came into office, we have identified what types of treatment access we need and where we need it. Now we must stay the course on closing the gap. This investment is one more step to the Oregon I know is possible – where access to mental health and addiction care is affordable and close to home.”
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) worked closely with community partners to shape the investment and ensure funding is directed to regions and services with the greatest need.
“These investments put real momentum behind Oregon’s efforts to expand residential behavioral health services,” said OHA Behavioral Health Division Director Ebony Clarke. “We are adding and preserving treatment beds across the state so people can get care sooner, closer to home, and in the right setting. This funding reflects what communities told us they need most.”
Funded projects include:
|
Organization
|
Funding Amount
|
County
|
Bed Type
|
Capacity
|
Sequoia
|
$4,000,000
|
Washington
|
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
|
12 beds
|
Cascadia
|
$7,691,404
|
Multnomah
|
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
|
16 beds
|
Cascadia
|
$7,608,769
|
Multnomah
|
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
|
16 beds
|
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
|
$1,000,000
|
Jefferson
|
Residential Treatment Home
|
5 beds
|
Sanctuary Agency LLC
|
$200,000
|
Marion
|
Residential Treatment Facility
|
9 beds
|
NiBBus
|
$1,200,000
|
Curry or Coos
|
Residential Treatment Facility
|
8-16 beds
|
Shangri-La
|
$2,000,000
|
Marion
|
Residential Treatment Home
|
5 beds
|
New Narrative
|
$5,200,000
|
Washington
|
Residential Treatment Facility
|
10 beds
|
Samaritan Health Services
|
$7,500,000
|
Benton
|
Inpatient Psych
|
10 beds
|
Volunteers of America
|
$1,532,000
|
Multnomah
|
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
|
Preserving 54 beds
|
Central City Concern
|
$6,000,000
|
Multnomah
|
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
|
Preserving 74 beds
|
On Track
|
$150,000
|
Jackson
|
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
|
10 beds
|
On Track
|
$5,520,000
|
Jackson
|
SUD Residential Treatment Facility & Withdrawal Management
|
21 beds
|
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde
|
$1,000,000
|
Marion
|
Withdrawal Management
|
16 beds
In addition to supporting new and expanded facilities, a portion of the funding will be held in reserve to address rising construction and labor costs, helping ensure projects can be completed successfully. Project details may be updated as final plans are completed.
