Governor Kotek Announces Grants for 146 New Behavioral Health Treatment Beds

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced a $65 million statewide investment that will add up to 146 new residential behavioral health treatment beds and support the continuation of 128 existing beds, significantly increasing Oregon’s capacity to serve adults who need care.

The funding was made possible through House Bill 2059 from this year’s legislative session to increase the capacity of residential behavioral health services providing withdrawal management, residential treatment, and psychiatric inpatient care services. Projects were selected to meet urgent local needs and to open as quickly as possible, with new beds expected to come online between December 2026 and January 2028.

“Every bed we add is a safe place for an Oregonian who needs help,” Governor Kotek said. “Since I came into office, we have identified what types of treatment access we need and where we need it. Now we must stay the course on closing the gap. This investment is one more step to the Oregon I know is possible – where access to mental health and addiction care is affordable and close to home.”

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) worked closely with community partners to shape the investment and ensure funding is directed to regions and services with the greatest need.

“These investments put real momentum behind Oregon’s efforts to expand residential behavioral health services,” said OHA Behavioral Health Division Director Ebony Clarke. “We are adding and preserving treatment beds across the state so people can get care sooner, closer to home, and in the right setting. This funding reflects what communities told us they need most.”

Funded projects include:

Organization
Funding Amount
County
Bed Type
Capacity
Sequoia
$4,000,000
Washington
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
12 beds
Cascadia
$7,691,404
Multnomah
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
16 beds
Cascadia
$7,608,769
Multnomah
Secure Residential Treatment Facility
16 beds
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
$1,000,000
Jefferson
Residential Treatment Home
5 beds
Sanctuary Agency LLC
$200,000
Marion
Residential Treatment Facility
9 beds
NiBBus
$1,200,000
Curry or Coos
Residential Treatment Facility
8-16 beds
Shangri-La
$2,000,000
Marion
Residential Treatment Home
5 beds
New Narrative
$5,200,000
Washington
Residential Treatment Facility
10 beds
Samaritan Health Services
$7,500,000
Benton
Inpatient Psych
10 beds
Volunteers of America
$1,532,000
Multnomah
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
Preserving 54 beds
Central City Concern
$6,000,000
Multnomah
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
Preserving 74 beds
On Track
$150,000
Jackson
SUD Residential Treatment Facility
10 beds
On Track
$5,520,000
Jackson
SUD Residential Treatment Facility & Withdrawal Management
21 beds
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde
$1,000,000
Marion
Withdrawal Management
16 beds

In addition to supporting new and expanded facilities, a portion of the funding will be held in reserve to address rising construction and labor costs, helping ensure projects can be completed successfully. Project details may be updated as final plans are completed.

