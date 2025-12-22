Executive Profile of Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves & Founder of Peak Nuero LLC Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025 Intelligent Waves Named Among Virginia’s Best Places to Work for 2026

Intelligent Waves, a leading technology integrator, today announced that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia

Being named one of Virginia’s Best Places to Work reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork, and meaningful engagement throughout the organization.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves , a leading technology integrator delivering mission-focused, multi-domain expertise to government customers, today announced that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine This recognition highlights Intelligent Waves’ ongoing commitment to building a workplace where innovation thrives, people feel supported, and teams are empowered to make a real impact. The award, developed in partnership with Best Companies Group, combines a comprehensive review of company practices with anonymous employee surveys, ensuring that the results reflect both organizational excellence and authentic employee experience.As Intelligent Waves moves into 2026 with strong momentum and expanding mission requirements, this honor reinforces the company’s belief that its people are its greatest strength. Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves , stated, “Being named one of Virginia’s Best Places to Work reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork, and meaningful engagement throughout the organization.”About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com About Virginia BusinessVirginia Business is the only publication in the state dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and region of the Commonwealth. The magazine has established a reputation as a must-read for those who want to stay abreast of commercial events in the state. For more information, visit VirginiaBusiness.com.About Best Companies GroupSince 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they’ve helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation, and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using a rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks, and accessible consulting. Learn more at https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/ Media Contact:Gal S. Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein Group703-385-8178Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.