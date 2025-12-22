Notice to Proceed: Construction Package 2 of the I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project

I-85 SSI CP2 Team Meeting SGWASA Executive Director Scott N Schroyer reviews the updated I-85 SSI Project CP2 Construction Zone Map after signing the construction Notice to Proceed Bobbie Raynor, Park Construction NC's Director of Pre-Construction, addresses questions from CDM Smith on project preparation and adherence details in advance of the Notice to Proceed.

BUTNER, NC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvement (I-85 SSI) Project is a principal capital improvement initiative within SGWASA’s broader program in progress to address sanitary sewer system challenges identified by SGWASA in 2018. Together, these projects advance SGWASA’s long-term plan to strengthen sanitary sewer service across Granville County by prioritizing sustainability and outcomes-based planning over stopgap measures that postpone, rather than resolve, underlying system needs.The I-85 SSI Project has been designed to expand and strengthen key infrastructure to prepare for the natural growth the area is experiencing. Over the last five years, the US Census Bureau population estimates report that Granville County’s population has increased by approximately 1.8% This project ensures the system remains reliable and capable of meeting the projected future demand, while maintaining compliance expectations and optimal operational performance.CP1 vs CP2Construction Package 1 (CP1) advanced upstream improvements that establish the conveyance framework needed to support downstream reliability. Construction Package 2 (CP2) advances the Southern Interceptor, with work being highly visible in neighborhoods and along heavily traveled roads. These packages are designed to function as one coordinated system, requiring close alignment on sequencing, tie-ins, and interface points to conduct the work safely and efficiently.The interactive construction map, highlighted at sgwasa.org/i85 , will play a larger role in CP2 than previously needed in CP1; using contractors’ rolling two-week look-ahead communications to show where work is scheduled for the upcoming weeks. The Authority developed the system to aid residents in planning for near-term construction activity and potential impacts.Park Construction NC was the qualified bidder selected for CP2 of SGWASA’s I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. Park representatives met with CDM Smith, SGWASA, and key project stakeholders to confirm scope, construction sequencing, and coordination requirements as the project advances toward active field work.Bid alternatives were removed to reinforce financial responsibility and protect overall project delivery, sharpening CP2’s scope around construction of the Southern Interceptor.As Michael Sloop, CDM Smith Project Manager, explained: “The project is primarily 36-inch diameter gravity sewer. It will require navigating through residential and commercial areas of Butner until we discharge, or tie back into, an existing manhole for the Southern Interceptor project.”Following the December I-85 SSI Project CP2 team meeting, the Notice to Proceed was signed and submitted, authorizing mobilization and launching the next major work scope under the project. The group confirmed that the segments of the engineering plan for CP2 are in place and that key agencies and stakeholders were aligned on the responsibilities, communication protocols, and compliance processes that will guide construction.For the latest project information, please visit sgwasa.org/i85 and register for alerts to receive project alerts and updates as work advances.

