Adolescent Eating Disorder Recovery Support Grows in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has expanded adolescent IOP services in Westlake Village , offering structured care for teens of all genders facing eating disorders. This outpatient program provides four hours of medical, nutritional & therapeutic support each day, helping clients build stability while staying connected to family and school.Clients receive treatment for anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED & co-occurring conditions. Services include meal support, individual therapy, family coaching & movement sessions. Adolescent PHP will be added soon to expand options for step-up or step-down care.The program supports families across Ventura County, including Newbury Park adolescent eating disorder treatment referrals and those seeking Lake Sherwood teen eating disorder recovery options. The team works closely with pediatricians, therapists & school counselors to reduce wait times and make care more accessible. Westlake Village adolescent eating disorder care is part of a national treatment network grounded in compassion, accountability & clinical excellence. Alsana’s Ventura County eating disorder programs for teens are in-network with most major insurance providers and offers support throughout the admissions process.Location:Alsana Westlake Village31248 Oak Crest Dr., Suite 220Westlake Village, CA 91361

