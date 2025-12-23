A New Power Struggle Breaks the Silence: Dead Territory Set to Shake Up Crime Fiction

Gangs rise, alliances crumble, and the police face their own darkness in D. C. Tucker’s explosive debut.

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dead Territory drags readers into the unforgiving world of early-1980s policing, where the line between order and chaos is threadbare. When a drug-addicted local turns up dead in a derelict garage, the case barely makes a ripple. But Detective Inspector Colin Harpur sees what others would rather ignore: the death doesn’t add up.As rival gangs jostle for control and an ambitious London outfit pushes into new ground, tensions escalate fast. Loyalties fracture. Messages get delivered in blood. Behind the scenes, Superintendent Iles wrestles with a force more interested in public image than confronting the rot creeping through its streets.Drawing on real policing experience, Tucker exposes a world where corruption, fear, and ambition shape the city’s underbelly every bit as much as crime itself. The result is a sharp, uncompromising novel that refuses to look away.Key Highlights:• A gritty, authentic portrayal of early-1980s crime and policing, written with genuine insider knowledge.• A death dismissed as “just another overdose” becomes the spark that exposes a violent turf war.• DI Harpur uncovers signs of organised expansion by a ruthless London gang determined to seize new territory.• Superiors struggle to balance political pressure, public scrutiny, and their own internal conflicts.• A tense narrative that explores loyalty, power, and the moral grey zones officers must navigate.• The first novel to carry forward the world of Bill James’s Harpur & Iles series, written by his youngest son.About the Author:D. C. Tucker served in the police for more than thirty years, including time on the Metropolitan Police firearms unit and in counter-terrorism. His career placed him in the midst of the criminal landscape that shapes Dead Territory.As the youngest son of Bill James, author of the acclaimed Harpur & Iles novels, Tucker continues the legacy with a story that blends sharp observation, lived experience, and an unflinching eye for the darker corners of British policing.

