Hangar A Named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics

Hangar A Earns Top Tech Startup Honors

Recognition highlights Hangar A’s innovative express logistics platform and air-first delivery model transforming the supply chain.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A, a fast-growing provider of express logistics and automation solutions, has been named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. The annual recognition highlights emerging technology companies that are reshaping the supply chain and logistics landscape through innovation and measurable impact.Hangar A was selected for its innovative approach to express delivery, combining a nationwide air-first transportation network with its proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS). Together, these capabilities enable next-day and 2-day shipping without the need for additional fulfillment centers or increased operating costs—helping retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce brands expand market reach, improve service levels, and drive measurable top-line growth.“Customers today expect fast, reliable delivery everywhere,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO of Hangar A. “Our focus is on giving shippers a smarter alternative to legacy ground transportation networks—one that leverages underutilized airline capacity, intelligent automation, and real-time visibility to deliver speed, scale, and cost efficiency through a single platform.”According to the awards’ editors, a majority of this year’s Top Tech Startup honorees identify as artificial intelligence (AI) companies, with AI-powered automation ranking close behind.“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.Hangar A’s eCMS platform provides end-to-end orchestration across first, middle, and final mile shipping, including dynamic pricing, exception management, and real-time shipment visibility—allowing shippers to manage complex logistics operations through a single application.This recognition adds to a growing list of industry honors for Hangar A and reflects increasing market adoption by organizations seeking faster delivery without the capital expense of new distribution infrastructure.A full list of 2025 Top Tech Startup winners is available at https://foodl.me/phrqiv5r About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes “middle-mile” commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit www.hangara.com About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum.Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/ and https://www.sdcexec.com/ About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.