Texas Agriculture Commissioner Miller Announces Strong GO TEXAN Sales Totals at State Fair of Texas

AUSTIN — Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture today announced a near record-breaking year for the GO TEXAN Pavilion, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers, with sales totaling $1,001,453 at the State Fair of Texas. This performance, despite declines in Texas State Fair attendance this year, proves that demand for GO TEXAN products is stronger than ever.

“This year’s numbers show just how deeply Texans value homegrown quality,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “Our Pavilion supported 180 businesses this year through our partner vendor program. This performance is a testament to them and their excellent program and our GO TEXAN team who came through in a big way, proving once again that when Texans have the choice, they GO TEXAN.”

Even as the 2025 State Fair of Texas experienced a decline in overall attendance with about 400,000 fewer visitors than in 2024, the GO TEXAN program delivered one of its strongest years ever, reaffirming Texans’ enduring love for local, Texas-made products and the strength of the GO TEXAN brand. In fact, sales at the 2025 GO TEXAN Pavilion ranked among the highest ever per overall visitor in the history of the program.

Pavilion Performance by the Numbers

Pavilion Year Total Sales 2021 $801,513 2022 $1,070,362 2023 $942,072 2024 $1,114,895 2025 $1,001,453

These numbers arrive after news that the GO TEXAN program experienced a 19 percent surge in total program participation. This robust growth also reflects the continued strength of Texas-made products and Texas-owned businesses, as well as the public’s robust and rising demand for goods that proudly bear the GO TEXAN mark.

“There shouldn’t be any doubt in the strength and growth of the GO TEXAN program, and the numbers prove it,” said Commissioner Miller. “To turn in such a strong year when overall attendance was off speaks volumes about how Texas takes pride in buying local, supporting neighbors, and celebrating our state’s craftsmanship.”

To learn more about our GO TEXAN program or to become a proud member, please visit the GO TEXAN website.