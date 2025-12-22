Industrial Supply Company Celebrates Long-Standing Partnership with Utah Food Bank Through Latest $20,000 Donation

This latest $20,000 donation will be used immediately to support the Food Bank’s mission of fighting hunger statewide through its network of partner agencies and direct service programs.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Supply Company is pleased to announce a $20,000 donation to the Utah Food Bank, the result of a successful fundraising effort at the company’s annual Charity Classic golf tournament. This latest contribution marks a significant chapter in the company’s nearly two-decade commitment to addressing food insecurity across the state.Since 2007, Industrial Supply Company, alongside its dedicated partners and tournament participants, has raised a cumulative total of $310,706 for the Utah Food Bank. Through the organization's efficient distribution model, these combined efforts have helped provide the equivalent of more than one million meals for Utahns in need.“Our partnership with the Utah Food Bank is a cornerstone of our community involvement, and it’s a relationship we’ve been honored to grow over the last 18 years,” said Jessica Yurgaitis, CEO of Industrial Supply Company. “Surpassing the million-meal mark in cumulative support is a testament to the generosity of our tournament participants and partners. It is their consistent support that allows us to help the Utah Food Bank meet the rising demand for food assistance in our communities.”The Utah Food Bank continues to see a critical need for support as food insecurity remains a challenge for many families. This latest $20,000 donation will be used immediately to support the Food Bank’s mission of fighting hunger statewide through its network of partner agencies and direct service programs.Industrial Supply remains committed to its ongoing collaboration with the Utah Food Bank, ensuring that the Charity Classic remains a catalyst for positive change in the state###About Industrial Supply CompanyIndustrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government, and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has eight locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and surrounding areas. Learn more at Indsupply.com About Utah Food BankFounded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names, but has always remained true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide. Since its inception, organizational priority has been placed on assisting individuals and families in Utah who struggle to survive the hardships of poverty. Learn more at utahfoodbank.org

