KKday Introduces Hotel Pick Up Tickets for Harbin Ice and Snow World 2026

Harbin Ice World attracts global visitors with stunning illuminated ice art (via KKday Supplier)

HARBIN, CHINA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKday has introduced a new ticket option for Harbin Ice and Snow World 2026 that includes hotel pick up within the city’s Second Ring Road. The service aims to support overseas visitors by offering an easier way to reach the winter attraction during peak festival months.Harbin Ice and Snow World is one of China’s most iconic winter destinations. Established in 1999, the park uses ice cut from the Songhua River and features large-scale sculptures, themed structures, and night displays illuminated by colourful lighting. Each year, artists and builders create new designs across an enormous outdoor space, making every season visually different.Visitors can explore full-sized ice castles, walk through carved corridors, and enjoy entertainment zones that range from ice slides to live shows. Many travellers describe the night transformation as the highlight, when the sculptures and towers light up against the winter sky.Temperatures in Harbin can fall well below zero in winter, and transport to the park can feel challenging for first-time visitors. KKday’s hotel pick-up option offers a direct route to the entrance, removing the need to navigate local transport systems in frozen conditions. Departure times run from 11 am to 7 pm, giving travellers the choice to experience daylight, sunset, or the illuminated night scene.Harbin Ice and Snow World is expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors across Christmas, New Year, and Lunar New Year. KKday advises planning to secure preferred dates and make the most of the 2026 festival period.For ticket details and hotel pick-up availability , travellers can visit KKday for further information.About KKdayKKday is a leading global travel experience platform that connects travellers with local tours, attractions, and activities worldwide. Operating in more than 90 countries, KKday offers seamless booking for theme parks, cultural experiences, and seasonal events, helping travellers discover destinations with confidence and convenience.

