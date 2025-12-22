New review maps how nickel catalysts could unlock cheaper hydrogen fuel cells

A roadmap to efficient nickel electrocatalysts for hydrogen oxidation.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen fuel cells are widely recognized as a clean and high-efficiency alternative to fossil energy, but commercial deployment remains restricted by the cost and scarcity of platinum-group catalysts. The reviewed work presents nickel-based catalysts as a promising non-noble solution for the alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR), summarizing progress in understanding catalytic mechanisms and performance evaluation. It highlights how optimizing hydrogen binding energy, hydroxide adsorption, electronic structures and surface configurations can significantly boost catalytic activity. The authors further classify development paths including alloys, compounds, heterostructures, core–shell systems, doping strategies and supports, offering a roadmap for designing efficient Ni-based HOR catalysts.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electrical energy with only water as a by-product, making them central to future net-zero energy systems. Traditional proton-exchange membrane fuel cells rely on platinum catalysts, which raises cost and durability barriers. Alkaline anion-exchange membrane fuel cells (AEMFCs) enable the use of cheaper non-noble catalysts, yet hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR) kinetics in alkaline media are two to three orders of magnitude slower than in acidic conditions, limiting performance. Nickel, abundant and electronically similar to platinum, is considered the most attractive alternative, but suffers from strong hydrogen binding and surface oxidation. Based on these challenges, further mechanistic insight and material design strategies are needed to advance Ni-based HOR catalysts.

Researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and collaborating institutions published a comprehensive review (DOI: 10.1016/j.esci.2025.100400) in eScience on September, 2025, summarizing breakthroughs in Ni-based non-noble metal electrocatalysts for alkaline HOR. The review integrates catalytic mechanism theories, performance evaluation criteria, and structural design strategies, proposing an element navigation map for material development. By comparing reported catalysts, testing protocols, and activity benchmarks, the authors outline how rational design can accelerate nickel-based catalysts toward real fuel-cell deployment.

The review first dissects reaction pathways involving Tafel, Volmer, and Heyrovsky steps, explaining how hydrogen binding energy (HBE) and hydroxide binding energy (OHBE) control catalytic speed. It further evaluates new theories including apparent HBE, bifunctional OH-adsorption mechanisms, potential-of-zero-charge effects, alkali-cation 2B theory, and hydrogen-bond network connectivity, emphasizing that no single model yet fully captures HOR behavior.

A rigorous protocol for electrochemical performance assessment is proposed, addressing reliability issues caused by Ni oxidation during measurement. Parameters including kinetic current density, exchange current density, electrochemical surface area, mass activity, peak power density, CO tolerance and durability are standardized for fair comparison. The article compiles one of the most complete datasets of HOR performance among Ni alloys, nitrides, borides, oxides, core–shell structures, doped nanomaterials and hybrid supports.

Development highlights include NiCu alloys, MoNi₄ catalysts with optimized HBE/OHBE, Ni₃N nanoparticles, ternary Ni–Mo–Nb metallic glass, and multi-alloys incorporating Fe/Co/W/Cu for electronic modulation. Certain systems approach or even surpass platinum in alkaline HOR mass activity, while maintaining strong resistance to CO poisoning and structural degradation.

“We now understand that nickel is not just a cheaper substitute, but a tunable catalytic platform,” the authors note. “By combining mechanistic theory with structural design, we can tailor hydrogen and hydroxyl adsorption, stabilize surfaces under alkaline conditions, and guide rational catalyst screening.” They emphasize that future research should integrate in-situ spectroscopy, advanced computational simulations, and standardized performance protocols, accelerating the translation of laboratory catalysts into real fuel-cell devices.

Ni-based catalysts offer a realistic path to low-cost hydrogen technologies, particularly where precious-metal catalysts hinder scale-up. The review’s roadmap could assist researchers in designing highly active HOR catalysts for AEMFC anodes, hydrogen purification systems, and next-generation energy storage. As activity and durability continue to improve through alloy engineering, defect modulation, and interface control, nickel materials may support commercial fuel-cell deployment in vehicles, distributed power and portable devices. The authors project that achieving stable long-term operation and meeting DOE targets could position Ni-based catalysts as a cornerstone of sustainable hydrogen energy.

References

DOI

10.1016/j.esci.2025.100400

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.esci.2025.100400

Funding Information

This work is supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (22279036), the Innovation and Talent Recruitment Base of New Energy Chemistry and Device (B21003).

