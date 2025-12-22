New North Ventures, Leads Strategic Investment in Psionic to Advance Precision Navigation in Space and Aerospace

Psionic has the ability to be the industry leader across these domains. New North Ventures’ operational company building expertise will position Psionic for their next phase of growth” — Jerry Miller, Chairman of Psionic

PORTSMOUTH , NH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New North Ventures , a leader in building and scaling dual-use technology for national security, today announced a strategic investment in Psionic , a company pioneering precision navigation and sensing solutions. The investment will accelerate Psionic’s development and deployment of next-generation sea, land, air and space navigation.Psionic’s navigation solutions leverage proprietary adaptive micro-doppler, coherent lidar, and quantum edge technologies. This sensing technology can safely pilot lunar landers, enable space domain awareness, and provide precision landing for commercial aviation.With early traction from ispace, NASA, JPL, Axiom and Astrobotic, Psionic’s TRL 9 coherent lidar solution will be expanding across mobility, landing and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO). The company has delivered units for lunar missions and the technology is proven at the Moon throughout the lunar landing trajectory.It intends on early qualification of aerospace applications for precision navigation immune to 5G/6G radio interference and to develop its suite of photonics integrated chips to enable additional use cases in aviation and autonomy for GPS-denied applications.“Precision navigation has been a critical challenge for the aerospace and defense sectors.” said Steve Sandford, CEO of Psionic. “Psionic’s team and technology have been pioneering coherent sensing applications for decades and this platform represents an industry standard for GPS denied conditions.”“Precision sensing and navigation are foundational to the next wave of autonomy in space and aerospace,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, Co-Founder of New North Ventures.“Psionic has the ability to be the industry leader across these domains. New North Ventures’ operational company building expertise will set up Psionic for their next phase of growth” said Jerry Miller, Chairman of Psionic. The product is positioned to scale rapidly and support high-value missions across commercial space, defense, and advanced aerospace markets.About PsionicPsionic develops high-precision navigation and sensing solutions for GPS-denied environments, serving aerospace, space, and defense industries. Their technologies provide unmatched positional accuracy, enabling safe and autonomous operations in novel, complex, and contested domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.