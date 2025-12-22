Rare Blue Moon Marketing Expands Nationwide Helping Service Based Businesses Scale Through Digital Strategy

Rare Blue Moon Marketing Logo

Founded by husband and wife team Eric and Alexis Winegard, Rare Blue Moon Marketing helps service based businesses grow nationwide

Rare Blue Moon Marketing was built on the belief that families supporting families create stronger businesses, stronger communities, and long term success.” — Eric Winegard, Co-Founder, Rare Blue Moon Marketing

BOCA RATON FL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare Blue Moon Marketing, a Florida based digital marketing agency, is built on a simple belief that family businesses thrive when families support families. Founded by husband and wife team Eric and Alexis Winegard, the company was created to help service based businesses grow with integrity, accountability, and long term vision.As a family owned and operated business, Rare Blue Moon Marketing understands the realities of entrepreneurship from the inside out. The agency works closely with many family run and owner operated companies that are not just building revenue, but building legacies. That shared mindset shapes every client relationship and every strategy the company delivers.Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Rare Blue Moon Marketing serves clients nationwide across industries including home services, legal, medical, professional services, franchising, and B2B organizations. The agency provides search engine optimization, Answer Engine Optimization for AI powered search platforms, Google Ads management, paid social advertising, website development, video content production, and full funnel digital strategy.Rare Blue Moon Marketing does not believe in one size fits all marketing. Each campaign is custom built around the client’s goals, market, and competitive landscape. The focus is always on measurable outcomes such as lead quality, cost per acquisition, and long term growth, rather than vanity metrics.Eric Winegard brings more than two decades of experience in digital marketing, sales, and business development. Having worked with thousands of businesses over his career, he is known for combining disciplined sales fundamentals with modern digital execution. His leadership has helped Rare Blue Moon Marketing earn strong visibility in competitive local and national search results.Alexis Winegard, co founder and partner, leads strategy, branding, and client experience. Her attention to detail and commitment to consistency ensure that every engagement reflects the company’s core values. Together, Eric and Alexis operate Rare Blue Moon Marketing as a true partnership, bringing the same care and accountability to clients that they bring to their own family business.As search behavior evolves, Rare Blue Moon Marketing continues to invest heavily in Answer Engine Optimization, helping businesses appear in AI driven search experiences such as ChatGPT, Google’s AI results, and emerging answer platforms. This forward looking strategy allows family businesses to compete and win in a rapidly changing digital environment.Content plays a major role in the company’s approach. Rare Blue Moon Marketing develops high quality video, educational content, and conversion focused websites that tell a business’s story clearly and authentically. By combining content, paid media, and organic visibility, the agency builds marketing ecosystems designed to grow stronger over time.Rare Blue Moon Marketing partners with businesses at all stages, from local family owned companies to multi location and national brands. Clients value the agency’s transparent communication, straightforward reporting, and long term mindset. The goal is not short term wins, but sustainable growth that supports owners, employees, and families.Beyond client services, Rare Blue Moon Marketing is committed to supporting entrepreneurs through education, thought leadership, and community involvement. The company believes strong family businesses strengthen local communities, and that belief guides how the agency operates internally and externally.As a husband and wife led organization, Rare Blue Moon Marketing brings a unique perspective to the digital marketing space. The company understands that success is not only measured in revenue, but in stability, trust, and the ability to build something meaningful for the next generation.With a growing national footprint and a reputation for performance driven strategy, Rare Blue Moon Marketing continues to expand while staying grounded in its founding principles. The agency remains focused on helping family businesses and service based companies grow with clarity, confidence, and strategies built for the future of search.For more information about Rare Blue Moon Marketing, visit the company website and follow Eric and Alexis Winegard for insights on marketing, entrepreneurship, and building businesses that last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.