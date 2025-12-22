Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Ad Hoc Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for DRC and region

Your Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Chairperson of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the PSC Framework

Your Excellencies, Signatory Countries of the PSC Framework,

Your Excellencies, Representatives of Guarantor Institutions and countries,

Your Excellency, I would like to start by conveying the apology of your dear brother, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa who was not able to travel in person due to logistical constraints.

On behalf of His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, allow me to express South Africa’s appreciation to President Yoweri Museveni for convening this urgent Ad-hoc Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism for the Democratic Republic of the Congo to ensure that the countries in the Great Lakes region, and guarantor institutions and countries continue to work as a collective to find solutions to the ongoing security challenges in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Your Excellencies,

It is regrettable that the eastern DRC continues to experience persistent violence by armed groups, both Congolese and uninvited external forces.

This situation persists despite the existence of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework, the SADC-EAC and the AU-led peace initiatives, and other external peace initiatives which are all aimed primarily to deal with the scourge of armed conflicts and their impact on the people of the eastern DRC and its immediate region.

The actions of armed groups, particularly the M23 and FDLR, continue to undermine the PSC Framework and other ongoing peace processes. The territorial expansion of the M23 including the recent seizure of Uvira, the establishment of parallel administrations in captured and controlled areas, and the violation of human rights and the resultant humanitarian crisis, negate efforts towards peace and opportunities for regional economic development.

The current security situation in the eastern DRC requires immediate action through inclusive, genuine, and direct dialogue, amongst all Congolese and all parties to the conflict. We must act as a collective to prevent any further regional instability. It is for this reason that South Africa strongly urges for the need to return to the basics. We need to ask and honestly answer the question of why, despite several agreements on the resolution of the eastern DRC security situation, are we failing to achieve peace and lasting security.

Peace would only be achieved through an inclusive process that addresses holistically the root causes and drivers of the conflict in the eastern DRC and the region. In our view, the lack of implementation of the various agreements by all parties is a major challenge. If we are serious about achieving lasting peace, for a start, we must ensure that all parties must fulfill their commitments made as signatories to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework.

For the part of the DRC, it is vital that the government continues to implement all its national commitments, especially on security sector reform and governance including building professional, accountable and sustainable security forces – both in the defence and police service. These forces should be able to discharge their mandate in restoring State authority and in defending the territorial integrity of the DRC.

Neighbouring countries must also implement their regional commitments, especially not supporting destabilising armed groups, not interfering in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries, and respecting each other’s sovereignty.

In this regard, we recommend that the Regional Oversight Mechanism enhance its role in the implementation of commitments by the DRC and PSC Framework signatories. The Chair of the ROM must also engage actively with the DRC and its immediate neighbours to rebuild trust and normalise bilateral relations and cooperation. These undertakings should be seen as complementing not competing with other peace efforts in line with the decisions to revitalise the PSC Framework.

Excellencies,

The role of the Continental Organisations such as the African Union - which is one of the Guarantors of the PSC Framework remains critical in addressing peace and security challenges confronting us. It is our expectation that the unified African-led mediation efforts can contribute towards normalising relations between the DRC and Rwanda, and restore peace in the eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region in general.

As I conclude, South Africa appeals to the conflicting parties in the DRC to demonstrate political will and selfless leadership that this occasion requires. The parties must fulfil their previous commitments to establish a permanent, effective and verifiable ceasefire; they must engage in inclusive dialogue that will lead to peace and reconciliation; and they must put the interest of the people of the DRC first. Peace will endure when the people of the DRC unite for the purpose of building one Congolese nation and redirect their collective efforts towards the economic development of the DRC and the region.

I thank you

