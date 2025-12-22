Crypto buyers shun Apple Pay for Bank Cards to buy crypto in 2025, Paybis research suggests

Most commonly used payment methods to buy crypto

Bank cards are still most widely preferred to buy crypto across the US, Canada & Europe, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange Paybis.

The next step for the crypto industry is to improve reliability, transparency, and regulatory clarity so that crypto cards can reach their full potential.” — Paul Afshar

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto users favour familiarity over convenience, with use of Apple Pay and Google Pay remaining at only 11.01%, according to research of more than 900 users conducted by Paybis. Across all platforms, 47.61% of users buy crypto using a bank card, far surpassing bank transfers (13.93%), PayPal (9.15%), Revolut (8.94%), and Apple Pay (6.44%).

This preference underscores how traditional payment methods continue to play a central role in the onboarding process. The analysis also reveals notable adoption of crypto-linked payment cards, with 28% of users already using them regularly.

A Bridge Between Traditional Payments and Digital Assets:

The popularity of both bank cards and crypto-linked cards highlights two major trends:

1) Users want reliable, simple ways to access cryptocurrency.

2) Bank cards offer instant purchases and familiar processes.

Users are exploring ways to incorporate cryptocurrency into their everyday lives. Crypto-linked cards serve as a practical bridge between digital assets and daily spending.

“Crypto buyers are not financial whiz kids, but ordinary people looking for safe investments and transactions - our findings reflect a deep desire for familiarity and simplicity in the buying process with traditional payment methods. Paybis is designed with both those principles in mind - other exchanges would do well to remember that.” Paul Afshar, Chief Marketing Officer at Paybis, noted. “The next step for the industry is to improve reliability, transparency, and regulatory clarity so that crypto cards can reach their full potential.”

