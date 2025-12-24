Makarem & Associates Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Energy Link Industrial Services

From Racial Slurs to Sexual Harassment: New Lawsuit Claims Energy Link Industrial Services Ignored Years of Egregious Abuse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENERGY LINK INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC.. A California corporation is facing a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to protect the employee plaintiff from ongoing discrimination and harassment because of his race and sex from his supervisors, Stefan Maxwell and Chris Clinton.The Complaint alleges that comments included making discriminatory statements that Black people are lazy and don't want to work, and that is why Energy Link does not hire them, and that the term “cracker” came from cracking the whip on Black people. The Complaint alleges direct comments such as telling plaintiff that he was so Black he could not see him in the dark, and calling the plaintiff the n-word.The Complaint alleges that Plaintiff’s supervisor made inappropriate references to the Plaintiff’s penis size, going so far as to bring a large black dildo to work and compare it to Plaintiff’s penis size. Beginning of 2021, the Complaint alleges Plaintiff verbally complained to Energy Link’s Safety Manager numerously about the discriminatory treatment, but no remedial action by ENERGY LINK INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC. was taken.In October 2023, The Complaint alleges that Plaintiff emailed Human Resources about the discriminatory work environment, however no remedial action was taken either. The Complaint alleges that shortly after the complaint was filed, Plaintiff was subjected to retaliation byENERGY LINK INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC.Around December 2023, the Complaint alleges that Plaintiff was demoted from his position of Operator Mechanic to Craftsman, resulting in a significant pay cut. The Complaint alleges that inappropriate and discriminatory comments from Supervisor continued until PNC’s termination from ENERGY LINK INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC. around August 2024, in which the Complaint alleges the termination was for pretextual reasons and was retaliation for his complaints and his pursuit of legal action for the discrimination.Makarem & Associates filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on Feburary 24th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Kern (case #BCV-25-100675), against ENERGY LINK INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC.For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

