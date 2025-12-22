SIU secures settlement agreement in NLC grant investigation Minenhle Dlamini repays R50,000

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has successfully concluded a settlement agreement with Ms. Minenhle Dlamini, one of the beneficiaries of funds irregularly received from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO as part of the ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding.

In terms of the settlement agreement, Ms. Dlamini has agreed to repay the full amount of R50,000.00 she received in 2016 from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, which was funded through an NLC grant intended for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Roadshow. The funds were not used for their intended purpose.

The SIU investigation revealed that the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, acting as a conduit applicant through SASCOC, received approximately R24.8 million from the NLC. These funds were subsequently distributed to several beneficiaries, including Ms. Dlamini, without lawful justification or in contravention of the grant agreement.

Ms. Dlamini has fully cooperated with the SIU investigation and has acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully due to her. The repayment forms part of the SIU’s broader efforts to recover misappropriated public funds and hold all recipients of irregular payments accountable, regardless of the amount involved.

The SIU continues to pursue civil and criminal action against other individuals and entities implicated in the broader scheme, including former NLC officials, board members, and other recipients of irregular payments.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

The recovered funds will be returned to the National Lotteries Commission for redistribution to lawful beneficiaries in line with its mandate to support good causes.

The primary mission of the SIU is to recover proceeds from beneficiaries of NLC grant funding who are involved in unlawful activities, thereby restoring the State’s financial losses.

Authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa through Proclamation R32 of 2020, the SIU is dedicated to investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration within the NLC and to recovering financial losses incurred by the State.

The SIU is empowered to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to address any wrongdoing it identifies, in accordance with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996. Any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during investigations will be forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further legal action.

