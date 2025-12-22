Multi-Award Winning Leadership Author Shaine Hobdy Releases New Book in FLEX Leadership Series

Shaine Hobdy | Coach to Align

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning author Shaine Hobdy has released The FLEX Leader: How to Lead People Your Age by Flexing Personalities, the latest addition to his Leadership Series. The book joins his previous titles Coach To ALIGN: Building Empowered Teams Together and FLEX: Connect, Empower, & Lead – A Teen's Guide to Leadership.

Shaine brings more than forty years of leadership experience to his writing, having developed his expertise with world-class organizations including Walt Disney World and United Airlines. His career has been dedicated to creating exceptional customer experiences and fostering collaboration in dynamic environments.

As a Life-Certified Customer Service Professional (CCSP®) with the National Customer Service Association, Shaine has built a reputation for elevating team performance through proactive communication and genuine connection. His leadership approach ensures every voice is heard and every team member feels empowered to succeed.

The author's work centers on a clear mission: "Teach skills that make people feel seen, heard, and understood so they can lead with confidence, courage, and connection."

Shaine explains, "My intention is to make a direct impact on how you see your role, your company, and your clients. I invite you into the conversation, help you make bold decisions, and equip you with the tools to unlock growth. The feedback and support I've received while empowering others has been both energizing and humbling. Together, we turn potential into progress and partnership into measurable impact."

Over the past two decades, Shaine has championed an inclusive leadership culture he calls "The Shaine Train," which ensures everyone has a seat at the table and a clear path to reach their fullest potential. He supports teams through regular feedback, personalized development plans, and accountability that inspires performance.

Shaine has strengthened his expertise through Leadership Certification courses with the Disney Institute and by earning a Graduate Certificate in Human Resources Essentials from Cornell University. His passion for the ALIGN Coaching Model and the FLEX technique continues to inspire leaders across multiple industries to build trust, open dialogue, and achieve peak performance.

Shaine Hobdy is a multi-award winning leadership author and Life-Certified Customer Service Professional with over forty years of experience. His Leadership Series includes Coach To ALIGN: Building Empowered Teams Together, FLEX: Connect, Empower, & Lead – A Teen's Guide to Leadership, and The FLEX Leader: How to Lead People Your Age by Flexing Personalities. More information is available at www.coachtoalign.com.

