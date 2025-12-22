Providence Real Estate Announces Sale of the Enclave on East Apartments

Providence Real Estate

Providence Real Estate sold Enclave on East Apartments in Largo, FL after completing a successful value-add renovation program.

With renovations complete, Enclave on East delivers high-quality, market-rate housing affordable to median-income families while creating strong value for investors.” — Kevin Finkel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Real Estate, LLC (“Providence”), a multifamily owner-operator, announced today the successful sale of Enclave on East Apartments (the “Property”), a garden-style multifamily community located in Largo, Florida, within the Tampa Bay metropolitan area. The Property was acquired through a joint venture with Aegon Real Assets US, a division of Aegon Ltd., a global life insurance, pensions, and asset management firm headquartered in the Netherlands.

Enclave on East offers residents a tranquil lakefront setting combined with immediate access to East Bay Drive, providing the Property with prominent visibility to more than 60,000 vehicles daily. Its strategic location in Largo, within Pinellas County, allows residents convenient commutes to major employment centers, including Carillon Office Park (approximately 15,000 jobs), the Gateway Business District (approximately 60,000 jobs), and Largo Medical Center (approximately 2,200 jobs).

During its ownership, Providence executed a comprehensive interior renovation program, upgrading unit interiors with new countertops, cabinet fronts, flooring, lighting, hardware, and appliances, significantly enhancing the overall resident experience and asset quality.

“Providence’s sale of Enclave on East reflects the successful execution of our strategy to identify well-located properties in high-growth markets and deliver meaningful renovations that enhance both quality and affordability,” said Alan Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Providence. Kevin Finkel, President of Providence, added, “With the renovation program complete, Enclave on East offers residents high-quality, market-rate housing that remains accessible to hard-working families earning the median household income, while creating strong value for our investment partners.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE REAL ESTATE

Providence and its affiliates have been active owner-operators of multifamily residential communities since 1985. The team has acquired more than 65,000 apartment units valued at over $7.5 billion. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with expertise in property, asset, and construction management, as well as acquisitions, accounting, information technology, and human resources. To learn more, please visit www.provre.com.

