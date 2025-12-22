Influential Women: Pam Phipps, RN, BSN, CHONC—Advancing Excellence in Oncology Revenue Cycle at RCCS Inc

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Medical Oncology Senior Consultant Expands Her Impact While Preparing for a Future New Chapter in Legal NursingRevenue Cycle Coding Strategies Inc (RCCS) proudly announces the remarkable journey of Pam Phipps, RN, BSN, CHONC, a seasoned Medical Oncology Senior Consultant. With over adecade of experience in oncology revenue cycle management, Pam has been instrumental in enhancing accuracy, compliance, and efficiency within healthcare organizations. Her dedication to supporting chemotherapy infusion centers and medical oncology clinics showcases her commitment to clinical and operational excellence.Pam has built a distinguished career characterized by her extensive expertise in charge capture, audits, EMR applications, documentation requirements, and workflow optimization. At RCCS, she has played a vital role in coding and billing, ensuring that oncology practices adhere to the highest standards. Her certification as a Certified Hematology Oncology Nurse (CHONC)reinforces her deep specialization in oncology coding and billing, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the field.Pam earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she was an active leader as President of the Student Nurse Association. She alsoholds a Biotherapy/Chemotherapy Certification from the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) and remains engaged with professional organizations such as the American Nurses Association (ANA) and ONS.Before her tenure at RCCS, Pam’s diverse career spanned clinical practice and healthcare technology. As an EMR Application Specialist at e+CancerCare, she managed Varian’s ARIAsystems and spearheaded nationwide Meaningful Use and PQRS initiatives. Earlier in her career, as a chemotherapy nurse at for e+ Cancer Care at Rocky Mountain Oncology in Casper, WY, Pam delivered direct patient care while making substantial contributions to EMR development, creating hundreds of chemotherapy regimens within the ARIA system. Her early experience as a manager and graphic arts designer at the family-owned business Platte Valley Printers in Torrington, WY, further reflects her ability to blend creative problem-solving with processimprovement, ensuring precision, efficiency, and consistency across every role she undertook. While a manager at Platte Valley Printers, Pam attained a goal of becoming the Chamber ofCommerce President for Goshen County and led for 3 years in that role.Pam attributes her long-standing success to dedication, strong values, and the courage to follow her heart in both her professional and personal life. As she looks ahead, she is transitioning into the field of legal nursing, a new chapter that allows her to combine her clinical insight, regulatory knowledge, and analytical skills with her passion for advocacy and helping others.Outside of her professional endeavors, Pam finds joy and balance on her husband’s ranch (which has been in the family for over 120 years), cherishing time spent with her husband, animals, and engaging in hobbies such as crocheting, making homemade jelly and soap, and raising chickens. Her family—her mother Jean, husband Jim, and children/grandchildren—are her greatest inspirations, reminding her daily of the importance of love, support, and perseverance.Pam’s commitment extends beyond her career; she leads three crochet clubs, fostering creativity and connection within her community. Attending her grandchildren’s sports events brings herimmense joy, reinforcing her belief in the value of being present for loved ones.Based in Harrison, Nebraska, Pam Phipps is poised to elevate the standards of legal nursing, leveraging her clinical insight, technical proficiency, and consulting acumen to empowerhealthcare and legal teams nationwide. Her journey reflects a dedication to family, community, and the pursuit of excellence, embodying a life led by passion and purpose.Learn More about Pam Phipps:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/pamela-phipps Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

