Employment and Labour conducts Service Delivery Programme in North West, 6 to 9 Jan

The Department of Employment and Labour in the North West Province will be engaged in a series of Service Delivery Interventions.

Under the theme: “Taking Services to the People" - the purpose of these event is to create awareness, regain the trust of the people that the Government serves by taking its services to them. The purpose is also to create a platform of engagement between all the stakeholders in the area and allow the communities to raise their service delivery challenges.

The integrated activities will include Blitz inspection, Labour Activation Programme oversight visits, taking services to the public and the launch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund mobile offices (busses).

The week-long service delivery initiative will be led by the Department's political principals, and the focus area will be Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

The week programme is scheduled as follows:

Blitz Inspection:

Date : 06-09 January 2025

Venue : Assembly points to be confirmed daily

Time : 07H00 (time may vary)

Mogwase office opening & LAP projects oversight visits

Date : 07 January 2026

Venue : Mogwase Labour Centre (office between Lesego Medical centre & Cashbuild.

Time : 09H00

Service delivery campaign & UIF Mobile Office Lauch

Date : 09 January 2026

Venue : Letlhabile Community Hall

Time : 09H00 - 15H00

Through the initiative the Department will offer services from its branches and entities such as Public Employment Services (PES), Compensation Fund (CF), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Inspection & Enforcement Services (IES), as well as Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA).

The Department will also partner with municipalities, provincial and national departments, public entities and private sector stakeholders within the Bojanala Platinum District.

Media houses that wish to cover these activities may RSVP Ms Botsang Huma at Botsang.huma@labour.gov.za / 082 497 7438.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates