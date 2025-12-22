Minister Willie Aucamp leads festive season beach cleanup in Mossel Bay as part of the coastal access awareness beach clean-up activities, 27 Dec

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Willie Aucamp, alongside the Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay Municipality, Alderman Dirk Kotzé, will join local conservation groups and residents for a beach clean-up in the Mossel Bay area on the morning and afternoon of Saturday, 27 December 2025.

This cleanup is part of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Coastal Access Awareness campaign. The campaign aims to highlight government’s commitment to clean, inclusive and accessible beaches for all South Africans, including persons with disabilities and beach users with limited mobility.

This initiative from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment complements Executive Mayor Kotzé’s efforts to ensure sustainable conservation and to promote the protection of the environment through partnership with the Mossel Bay Conservancy NPC and other local conservation stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the beach cleanup as follows:

Date: Saturday, 27 December 2025

1. Groot Brakrivier Cleanup

Time: 08:45

Venue: Suiderkruis Beach

2. Danabaai Cleanup

Time: 14:45

Venue: Dana Bay 2nd Beach

Members of the media may RSVP to Mr. Paul Sigutya 072 921 4457 / Psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media interview enquiries please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

Aydn Parrott

Cell: 079 14 94 703

E-mail: aparrott@mosselbay.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates