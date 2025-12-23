Creative Fabrica Adds a New Rhythm to Creativity with Launch of AI Music Generator in Studio

Creative Fabrica’s new AI Music Generator turns simple text prompts into unique audio tracks instantly within Studio.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica announced today the official launch of the AI Music Generator , a groundbreaking new tool now available within AI Studio, Creative Fabrica’s suite of AI-powered creator tools . Known for empowering crafters, designers, and entrepreneurs by providing access to a library of millions of fonts and graphics, Creative Fabrica is now handing the microphone to its community, allowing anyone to become a songwriter in seconds—no instruments or music theory required.The AI Music Generator (available at https://studio.creativefabrica.com/ai-music-generator ) transforms simple text prompts into full, high-quality audio tracks. The tool is designed to bring a massive dose of fun to the creative process. Users can type in a vibe, a genre, or even a silly scenario—like "a punk rock anthem about a cat who loves lasagna" or "a lo-fi hip hop beat for studying in a rainy café"—and watch as the AI composes a unique track from scratch."Creativity shouldn't stop at the visual," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO of Creative Fabrica. "With Studio, we’ve made it easy to design stunning graphics. Now, we’re closing the loop by letting our users generate the perfect custom soundtrack to match. It’s not just about utility; it’s about the pure joy of seeing your wildest ideas turn into music instantly."Key Features & Fun Elements:- Text-to-Tune Magic: simply describe the mood, genre, or lyrics, and let the AI handle the composition, instrumentation, and vocals.- Genre Mashups: Experiment with wild combinations like "country-techno" or "operatic pop" to create sounds that are uniquely yours.- Personalized Soundtracks: Create one-of-a-kind "Happy Birthday" songs for friends, background scores for TikToks, or theme music for your latest D&D campaign.The AI Music Generator is available immediately for all Creative Fabrica’s AI Studio users. To try it out for free and start making noise, visit https://studio.creativefabrica.com/ai-music-generator About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading digital marketplace based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of crafters, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs—along with a suite of innovative AI-powered tools—Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

