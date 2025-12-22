The Orthopedic Clinic Welcomes Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Joseph Locker to Its Growing Provider Team

Dr. Joseph Locker

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Joseph Locker, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than two decades of clinical experience, has joined its team. Dr. Locker will see patients at the clinic’s Daytona Beach, Port Orange, and Palm Coast locations, bringing expertise in joint reconstruction, sports medicine, and arthroscopic surgery.

Quote from Shannon Stewartson, CEO of The Orthopedic Clinic:

"𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑫𝒓. 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎. 𝑯𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝒋𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕."

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫

Dr. Locker has a special interest in adult joint reconstruction, including hip and knee replacement surgery, as well as sports medicine and arthroscopic shoulder and knee procedures. He has pioneered the direct anterior approach to total hip replacement, offering patients a faster recovery and improved outcomes.

Dr. Locker completed his undergraduate studies at Boston College (Magna Cum Laude) and earned his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine (Cum Laude). He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Tulane University Medical Center and is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Since 2001, he has served as the team physician for the College of Central Florida, expanding his expertise in athletic injury care. Throughout his career, Dr. Locker has also demonstrated leadership in surgical departments, physician advisory boards, and medical executive committees.

𝐀𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧:

• Knee: Arthroscopic surgery for meniscus and ligament injuries; total knee replacement

• Hip: Total hip replacement for degenerative joint conditions

• Shoulder: Arthroscopic procedures for rotator cuff tears, labral injuries, and impingement

• Sports Medicine: Comprehensive evaluation and treatment of sports-related injuries

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜

The Orthopedic Clinic has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for more than 50 years, delivering comprehensive orthopedic, sports medicine, and pain management care. With a patient-first approach, the clinic is committed to helping individuals achieve mobility, recovery, and improved quality of life.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬:

For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to be seen, please visit https://orthotoc.com/ or call (386) 255-4596.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at hcrawford@orthotoc.com or (386) 226-1329.

