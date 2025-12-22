Kitchen Guard Expands to Delmarva, Strengthening Fire Safety and Supporting Local Restaurants

For the Hoomans, this venture represents much more than a business—it’s an expression of their love for the Delmarva community and a way to teach their young family the importance of service, integrity, and hard work. Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. Kitchen Guard of Delmarva is providing local commercial kitchens with professional exhaust system cleaning, fire suppression inspection support, and grease management services—all designed to prevent fires, ensure compliance, and educate clients. From small seafood shacks along the coast to bustling family restaurants inland, Kitchen Guard of Delmarva stands ready to help keep kitchens safe, compliant, and thriving. Kitchen Guard specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide.

Local entrepreneurs Arsean and Trish Hooman launch a family-owned business built on community, service, and a passion for protecting thriving restaurant scene

We wanted to build something that gives back in a meaningful way. Helping restaurant owners protect their livelihoods and keep their teams safe is one way we can do that.” — Trish Hooman, Co-Owner of Kitchen Guard Delmarva

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart of Delmarva’s restaurant community just got a little safer. Arsean and Trish Hooman, respected local professionals and proud residents of Kent Island, Maryland, have opened Kitchen Guard of Delmarva, a new franchise dedicated to protecting restaurants across Delmarva Peninsula and surrounding areas, including Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Rehoboth, Lewes and Ocean City, MD through professional exhaust cleaning, fire prevention, and compliance services.

For the Hoomans, this venture represents much more than a business—it’s an expression of their love for the Delmarva community and a way to teach their young family the importance of service, integrity, and hard work.

“Delmarva has given our family so much,” said Trish Hooman, Co-Owner of Kitchen Guard Delmarva. “Our restaurants, our people, our first responders — everyone works hard to make this region special. We wanted to build something that gives back in a meaningful way. Helping restaurant owners protect their livelihoods and keep their teams safe is one way we can do that.”

Trish brings over a decade of experience leading high-impact technology initiatives for a Fortune 500 financial services company. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a JD/MBA, she offers a rare combination of business strategy and legal insight—skills that now guide Kitchen Guard of Delmarva’s operations, compliance, and customer relationships. She believes that transparency is the cornerstone of success: “Whether the news is good or bad, honest communication always comes first.”

Her husband and co-owner, Arsean Hooman, complements that expertise with more than 15 years of experience in engineering and technology. A Master’s graduate in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, Arsean has built his career on precision, problem-solving, and a relentless work ethic. His guiding principle—“hard work, paired with a genuine passion for your craft, is the key to lasting success”—now shapes the couple’s approach to building a business that serves others.

“We’re proud to welcome Arsean and Trish to the Kitchen Guard family,” said Aaron Thompson, Director of Franchise Development for Kitchen Guard. “They embody everything our brand stands for—service, safety, and community. Their professional background, combined with their passion for people, makes them an incredible asset to the Delmarva region.”

Already operational, Kitchen Guard of Delmarva is providing local commercial kitchens with professional exhaust system cleaning, fire suppression inspection support, and grease management services—all designed to prevent fires, ensure compliance, and educate clients about true end-to-end cleaning of their systems.

When they’re not helping restaurant owners safeguard their kitchens, the Hoomans enjoy life on Kent Island with their three-year-old child,while preparing for their second child due by Christmas. The family loves spending time outdoors, exploring the water, eating crabs, and visiting local restaurants—deepening their appreciation for the very community they now serve and protect.

“This is about more than cleaning kitchen hoods,” Trish added. “It’s about protecting the people who feed our community. We want our children to grow up seeing that when you love where you live, you give back—and that’s what Kitchen Guard allows us to do every single day.”

From small seafood shacks along the coast to bustling family restaurants inland, Kitchen Guard of Delmarva stands ready to help keep kitchens safe, compliant, and thriving.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://kitchenguard.com/delmarva/ or call 302-772-2942.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 110 franchised territories awarded since April 2024. For more information about the Kitchen Guard franchise, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

