WebJoint Announces Strategic Expansion Into Retail Storefront Markets Across the U.S.

WebJoint is expanding into retail dispensaries, providing POS software, payment processing, SEO, and web design to help cannabis businesses grow and thrive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebJoint , a long-established technology provider in the cannabis sector, has announced a significant expansion designed to serve retail storefronts across emerging markets in the United States. After nearly ten years of focusing on delivery operations, the company is extending its experience into the growing retail dispensary space. This transition includes expansion into several new states, including New York, where demand for compliant, reliable cannabis retail software continues to rise.As part of its national growth strategy, the company is introducing a new payment processing solution, allowing clients who adopt the system to access the company’s POS software at no cost or at a discounted rate depending on order volume. This initiative is positioned to reduce operational barriers for new and existing dispensaries, especially those adapting to rapidly evolving compliance requirements. Alongside this launch, they are expanding into the marketing side of the industry, offering full-service SEO, custom web design, tools designed to help cannabis retailers scale more efficiently.The company states that its mission is rooted in supporting long-term success for cannabis businesses by providing essential tools at an affordable cost. “Our mission is to help the cannabis industry succeed by providing tools that empower their business at an affordable cost,” the company notes on its website, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening direct sales channels for operators. With new technology offerings aimed at storefronts, enhanced marketing capabilities, and expanded geographic reach, they continues to position itself as a central resource for dispensaries navigating the complexities of the modern cannabis marketplace.For more information or to learn more about WebJoint and the services it provides, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at the details below.About UsWebJoint is a cannabis software company providing delivery management, POS technology, e-commerce solutions, and marketing services for dispensaries across legal U.S. markets. The company’s platform supports retailers with compliance tools, customer engagement features, and innovative solutions designed to streamline operations and improve sales performance.

