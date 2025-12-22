Appointify Continues Expansion of Last-Minute Cancellation Booking App to Atlanta Market

Appointify Logo 3 Easy Steps to Recovering Lost Revenue with Appointify

The service is designed to be easy to use, requiring no integrations, and setup takes less than two minutes on iOS and Android devices.

Atlanta is packed with service-based professionals who depend on full schedules, and we’re excited to bring them a simple, fast way to turn last-minute cancellations into booked appointments.”” — Ernie Falco

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appointify , a technology startup focused on helping appointment-based businesses recover lost revenue from last-minute cancellations, today announced its expansion into the Atlanta market as part of its ongoing beta rollout.Founded by serial entrepreneurs Ernie Falco and Blake Bookstaff, Appointify is a mobile waitlist booking platform designed for solo operators and small teams, including hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, personal trainers, pet groomers, and barbers, to quickly fill same-day appointment openings. When a cancellation occurs, businesses can instantly notify their waitlist via SMS, with the first client to respond automatically booking the open slot.“Every empty spot on the calendar is money left on the table,” said Ernie Falco, co-founder of Appointify. “Atlanta is packed with service-based professionals who depend on full schedules, and we’re excited to bring them a simple, fast way to turn last-minute cancellations into booked appointments as we continue expanding.”Appointment-based businesses rely heavily on predictable schedules, yet same-day cancellations are common. For example, a massage therapist experiencing just three cancellations per week at $100 per appointment can lose up to $15,000 annually. Appointify is built to recover that revenue by filling openings before they go unused, without the need for a receptionist or time-consuming manual outreach.Unlike email or phone calls, SMS delivers near-instant visibility and response. Appointify’s iOS and Android apps allow providers to:- Build and manage a waitlist of clients who want earlier appointments- Send instant SMS alerts when an opening becomes available- Automatically book the first client who replies- Receive real-time booking notifications- Track filled appointments and additional revenue generated through AppointifyThe platform uses a fast, “first-to-reply” booking model, eliminating back-and-forth communication. Setup takes less than two minutes, requires no technical integrations, and works immediately on mobile phones and tablets. A desktop version for offices and multi-staff teams is currently in development.As part of the Atlanta expansion, Appointify is inviting a limited number of local service providers to participate in its beta program , offering six months of free access with no credit card required. In return, early users provide feedback to help refine the product ahead of broader rollout.Atlanta marks the latest step in Appointify’s market expansion, following its earlier launch in Knoxville. The company is on track to extend availability to additional U.S. markets in the weeks ahead, with the goal of scaling nationally in Q1 2026.Atlanta-area service providers interested in joining the beta can sign up at www.appointify.com/free-beta . Participants receive immediate access and can begin filling canceled appointments within minutes.About AppointifyAppointify is a waitlist booking platform available on iOS and Android that helps appointment-based businesses fill open time slots through instant SMS alerts to their waitlist. The platform serves hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, personal trainers, pet groomers, barbers, and other service providers who rely on booked appointments to run profitable businesses. Learn more at appointify.com.

