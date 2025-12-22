Visium Technologies Announces Campus Security Initiative with IREX.AI to Advance Ethical, AI-Driven Public Safety

Visium Technologies, Inc. IREX AI

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. , ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a leader in Agentic AI-driven contextual intelligence for public safety and critical infrastructure, today launches a new Campus Security Initiative in partnership with IREX.AI , a global provider of advanced video intelligence and surveillance technologies.The initiative leverages the power of ELI™ (Ethical Layered Intelligence)— the next-generation decision-support and analytics framework developed by IREX and Visium—designed to enhance campus safety while upholding the highest standards of transparency, civil liberties, and responsible AI governance.This joint effort brings together Visium’s TruContext™ platform and IREX.AI’s real-time video analytics, creating an integrated, layered security architecture purpose-built for higher-education environments, including large public universities, private institutions, and HBCU campuses.A New Model for Campus SafetyModern campuses face increasingly complex security challenges: open perimeters, mixed public-private spaces, urban adjacency, and heightened expectations for privacy and accountability. The Visium–IREX Campus Security Initiative addresses these realities by:• Fusing real-time video, sensor, and operational data into a unified situational awareness layer• Applying AI-driven behavioral and contextual analytics to detect risk indicators early• Supporting human decision-makers, not replacing them, through explainable, auditable AI outputs• Embedding ethical safeguards aligned with university governance, legal compliance, and community trustAt the core of the initiative is ELI™, a proprietary extensible Ethical Layered Intelligence framework. ELI enables institutions to operationalize AI responsibly by separating data ingestion, analytics, decision support, and oversight into clearly defined layers—each governed by policy, role-based access, and auditability.Designed for Universities, Built for TrustThe Campus Security Initiative reflects real-world campus operational needs, including:• University police and public safety departments• Emergency operations centers• Student affairs and residence life coordination• Event security and crowd management• Integration with existing cameras, VMS platforms, and access control systemsThe initiative draws on the Visium/IREX campus-focused ELI architecture and deployment concepts developed for university environments, emphasizing scalability, interoperability, and ethical use of AI technologies.“Universities require security solutions that are not only effective, but principled,” said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. “Our partnership with IREX.AI allows us to deliver advanced AI-enabled situational awareness while ensuring that privacy, transparency, and human oversight remain central to every deployment.”Partnership with IREX.AIIREX.AI brings proven expertise in large-scale AI-driven video analytics, computer vision, and real-time threat detection. When integrated with Visium’s TruContext™ and ELI frameworks, campuses gain a powerful capability to move from reactive security postures to proactive, intelligence-led operations—without compromising institutional values.Calvin Yadav, Co-Founder and CEO of IREX.AI, said “Universities need the ability to identify risks early without compromising their values. By combining IREX’s real-time video intelligence with Visium’s contextual decision framework, ELI™ enables campuses to move from reactive response to proactive, intelligence-led safety—while keeping humans firmly in control. For too long, AI in security has forced institutions to choose between effectiveness and ethics - ELI™ changes that equation. This initiative demonstrates how universities can deploy powerful AI-driven safety capabilities with clear governance, explainability, and respect for the communities they serve."AvailabilityThe Visium–IREX Campus Security Initiative is available immediately for pilot programs, phased deployments, and strategic assessments across higher-education institutions in the United States and internationally.About IREX.AIIREX.AI is a global leader in Ethical AI and intelligent video analytics, empowering governments and organizations in over 30 countries to build safer, more resilient, and sustainable communities.The IREX Ethical AI and Big Data Platform securely connects cameras, sensors, and data systems to a private cloud, delivering real-time insights that help prevent incidents before they occur, from crime and emergencies to public safety challenges.Follow IREX on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/irexai/ About Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM) is a pure-play AI company that delivers trusted, explainable, and mission-critical intelligence. Through its proprietary TruContextTM platform, Visium transforms complex data into actionable insights for high-stakes environments such as cybersecurity, defense, smart cities, and global supply chains. Visium’s mission is to make AI safe, secure, and valuable for every organization, ensuring that the world's most important decisions are made with clarity and confidence.Safe Harbor StatementUnder the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

