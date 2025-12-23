Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Data Centre Automation Software And Services Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market are dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and specialized infrastructure solution providers. Companies are focusing on AI-driven automation platforms, intelligent workload orchestration, and software-defined infrastructure management to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape and evolving automation ecosystems is crucial for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on digital transformation, 5G expansion, and hybrid cloud growth opportunities within this rapidly evolving market

Which Market Player Is Leading the Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market?

According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Intelligent Cloud of the company is completely included in the data centre automation software and services market, provides azure cloud services, hybrid cloud management, and AI-driven automation tools. These offerings enhance efficiency, security, and operational agility for enterprises worldwide.

How Concentrated Is the Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse technological ecosystem and evolving enterprise automation demands, driven by the need for scalable, hybrid, and AI-integrated data centre management solutions. Leading players dominate through comprehensive automation platforms, cloud-based infrastructure orchestration, and strong global service networks, while smaller firms and niche vendors focus on specialized automation tools, edge computing solutions, and managed services. As cloud adoption, AI integration, and hybrid data centre models continue to expand, the market is expected to witness increased partnerships, platform consolidation, and strategic acquisitions, further strengthening the competitive position of major players while enabling innovation among emerging solution providers.

• Leading companies include:

o Microsoft Corporation (2%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (2%)

o Dell Technologies Inc (2%)

o International Business Machine Corporation (Red Hat Inc.) (2%)

o Amazon.com, Inc. (2%)

o Oracle Corporation (2%)

o Broadcom Inc. (VMware) (1%)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (1%)

o Schneider Electric (0.4%)

o Fujitsu Limited (0.4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Alibaba Cloud, Eaton, Acronis, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc, VMware LLC, ServiceNow, Inc, Arista Networks, Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, BMC Software Inc, Veristor Systems Inc, Chef Software Inc, Riverturn Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nvidia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc, HashiCorp, Inc, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc, DXC Technology Company, Equinix Inc, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Backblaze, and ManageEngine. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Microsoft Corporation, Dell Corporation, Chayora, Amazon Web Services (AWS), China Merchants Group (CMG), Huawei Technologies Corporate Limited, NeoXam, Sirius Digitech Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Datadog, Inc, Naver, ABB Ltd, Equinix, Inc, OVHcloud, Workato, Inc, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, Inc, China Mobile Ltd, and ChinData. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Micro Focus, Privitar, KNEIP, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, Colt Technology Services, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Accenture, Ramboll Group A/S, Mistral AI Lab, Johnson Controls, Google, Interxion, and Telehouse. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Microsoft Corporation, Global Connect SP z.o.o, Carrier Romania, ABB Ltd, Orange S.A, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd, PowerBee Ltd, T-Mobile US Inc, SentinelOne Inc, České Radiokomunikace (CRA), ClusterPower, Polcom, IBA Group, Buinsoft Technology S.R.O, EasyDCIM, BCA Engineering Group, WASKO Capital Group, NTT DATA Romania, Selectel JSC, and IXcellerate LLC. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Microsoft Corporation, Dell Corporation, Scala Data Centers, Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A, Eletronet, V.tal, Tencent Cloud, Claro, Grupo ClickIP, Ascenty, UOL Diveo, Data Center Chile, Alo Solutions, and Tango IT.are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• High-Performance Data Center Strengthens Digital Transformation are focusing on developing new high-performance data center-strengthening digital transformation.

• Example: Naver 270 megawatt (MW) (November 2023) ensures high-performance computing and scalability for its expanding operations.

• This innovation strengthens South Korea’s digital infrastructure, supporting businesses and public services with advanced cloud solutions

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Developing advanced automation platforms to strengthen market position

• Expanding strategic investments and partnerships

• Integrating AI, machine learning, and analytics for autonomous operations

• Leveraging cloud-native and edge-based architectures for scalability

