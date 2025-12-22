KPMG 2025 Top 50 New Energy Technology Companies List, GSL ENERGY Earns Recognition KPMG China's New Energy Technology Enterprise 50 list has recently been unveiled, with GSL ENERGY successfully making the cut.

CHINA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, KPMG China officially released its 2025 list of the Top 50 New Energy Technology Companies. GSL ENERGY successfully secured a spot on the list, a testament to its comprehensive strength and industry recognition in the new energy technology sector, attributed to its technological innovation capabilities, product maturity, and global project delivery performance in the field of new energy storage.As one of the global "Big Four" professional services firms, KPMG China has long been deeply involved in research on new energy, energy transition, and capital markets. Its evaluation system for new energy technology companies, known for its rigorous criteria and systematic assessment dimensions, garners widespread industry attention. The resulting list is regarded as a key reference for observing the development quality and growth potential of new energy tech enterprises.Multi-dimensional Evaluation System Highlights List's Authority and ProfessionalismThe selection process spanned over six months. Leveraging its research expertise in new energy and industrial manufacturing, KPMG China conducted systematic evaluations of candidate companies through multiple methods including document review, in-depth interviews, on-site visits, and expert panel assessments. The evaluation covered core metrics such as technological innovation capability, leadership in products and solutions, market and commercialization capability, sustainable development potential, and overall management proficiency.The selection committee, comprising KPMG professional partners, representatives from leading new energy enterprises, and industry experts, ensured the professionalism, fairness, and forward-looking nature of the process. Companies making the list are generally recognized as having clear development road maps, verifiable commercial implementation capabilities, and long-term growth value.Focusing on the Storage Segment, Building Multi-scenario Solution CapabilitiesAs a new energy enterprise focused on the energy storage sector, GSL ENERGY has long concentrated its technology and product portfolio around residential storage, commercial & industrial (C&I) storage , and integrated solar-storage-charging applications. Building upon Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) technology, the company has established a product system covering low-voltage energy storage systems , high-voltage energy storage systems, modular battery cabinets, liquid-cooling C&I energy storage systems, and containerized Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), adaptable to different grid conditions and diverse application needs.Industry perspectives suggest that as the penetration rate of new energy continues to rise, the safety, system efficiency, and scalability of energy storage systems are becoming crucial factors for the large-scale implementation of new energy projects.Global Engineering Practice Validates System StabilityIn terms of engineering applications, GSL ENERGY's battery energy storage systems have been deployed in 138 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Ukraine, Israel, Mexico, the Philippines, Vietnam, Kenya, and Malaysia. Application scenarios span various segments such as residential backup power, C&I peak shaving, communication base stations, grid-side applications, and public facilities.The large-scale, cross-regional project deployment validates the long-term stable operation capability of its products under diverse climatic conditions, complex grid environments, and varied application demands. It also demonstrates the company's maturity in system integration, engineering delivery efficiency, and local market adaptation capabilities.Manufacturing and Compliance Capabilities Support Global ExpansionIn manufacturing and delivery, GSL ENERGY, supported by its large-scale production system and automated production lines, possesses stable global delivery capacity. Its energy storage products comply with multiple international mainstream certification systems, meeting the safety, grid-connection, and transportation compliance requirements of different countries and regions, thereby supporting ongoing expansion into overseas markets.Industry Insight: Authoritative List Signals Positive MomentumIn the acceleration of the new energy industry towards high-quality development, systematic evaluations of enterprises by authoritative institutions are becoming an important reference for measuring the long-term value of new energy technology companies. GSL ENERGY's inclusion in KPMG China's Top 50 New Energy Technology Companies list sends a positive signal about its sustained competitiveness and growth potential in the energy storage track.

