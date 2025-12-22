TAGTHAi Partners with BEM on Free Walking Tour Across Three Historic Bangkok Communities

Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of TAGTHAi & Ms.Thepnaree Sethasearee, Assistant Managing Director, Commercial Development and Corporate Communications of BEM

TAGTHAi Free Walking Tour designates Hua Lamphong MRT Station as a meeting point, providing access to cultural tourism routes in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand’s national tourism platform, has partnered with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the operator of the MRT Blue Line and Purple Line, to launch TAGTHAi Free Walking Tour . The initiative of this tour designates Hua Lamphong MRT Station as a meeting point, providing access to cultural tourism routes in Bangkok’s historic neighborhoods, including Hua Lamphong, Yaowarat, and Talat Noi Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), said that this collaboration represents an important step in developing cultural tourism routes that use public transportation as the primary connection. This approach ensures that tourists can travel conveniently, safely, and efficiently while gaining better experiences of travelling around Bangkok's heritage.“TAGTHAi Free Walking Tour provides international tourists with an opportunity to learn about the lifestyles of local communities around Hua Lamphong MRT Station, while also helping to create new tourism activities in the area. Throughout the tour, our local guide will share insights into local communities and their history, covering key areas such as Hua Lamphong, Yaowarat, and Talat Noi, which are well known for their street art and historic buildings. This initiative not only offers tourists a deeper experience of Bangkok but also promotes income generation within local communities and supports the long-term development of historic neighborhoods, in line with TAGTHAi’s mission to promote sustainable tourism”.Ms.Thepnaree Sethasearee, Assistant Managing Director, Commercial Development and Corporate Communications of BEM, emphasized that this collaboration aligns with BEM’s mission to provide efficient services and support high-quality commuting experiences that are safe, fast, and convenient for all. Moreover, the project encourages greater use of public transportation to connect tourists with historic local communities, supporting local businesses and enhancing Thailand’s position as a world-class tourism destination.“Hua Lamphong MRT Station is one of the location that situated near many important historical sites and communities. Using the station as the starting point adds value to nearby local businesses and makes the walking tour more convenient for visitors. In addition, tourists can use TAGTHAi Easy Pay to scan and pay via PromptPay QR, just like Thai people, and easily connect to other MRT routes leading to popular destinations such as Yaowarat, Pak Khlong Talat, Silom, and Chatuchak Weekend Market.”For more information about TAGTHAi Free Walking Tour, all details, including date and time are available at www.tagthai.com or downloading TAGTHAi application on both App Store and Play store to explore more travel information , special offers, and various services in one app.

