Global Tissue Towel Market Report 2025: Business Growth, Influencing Factors, and Trends Through 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tissue towel market has witnessed considerable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer habits and rising demand across various sectors. As hygiene and convenience become top priorities worldwide, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors influencing growth, regional trends, and the main segments shaping this industry.

Tissue Towel Market Size and Future Growth Outlook

The tissue towel market has been expanding steadily and is projected to rise from $28.13 billion in 2024 to $29.84 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Looking further ahead, this market is expected to reach $38.24 billion by 2029, with a slightly higher CAGR of 6.4%. This robust growth is largely fueled by factors such as heightened awareness of personal hygiene, increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Additionally, the hospitality sector’s expansion and broader distribution channels contribute significantly to the market’s positive momentum. Key trends shaping the future include the move towards sustainable products, technological advances in manufacturing, innovations in personalized and smart tissue towels, and the incorporation of antimicrobial and multifunctional features.

Understanding Tissue Towels and Their Uses

Tissue towels are disposable paper-based products designed primarily for cleaning purposes, such as drying hands, wiping surfaces, or other hygiene-related tasks. Made from highly absorbent paper materials, these towels are intended for single use or limited usage before disposal, offering a convenient and sanitary option in both household and commercial settings.

Hospitality Sector’s Role in Driving Tissue Towel Demand

The growth of the hospitality industry is a significant factor propelling the tissue towel market forward. This sector covers a wide array of services, including lodging, food service, and entertainment, all aimed at enhancing guest experiences. Increasing global travel, elevated consumer expectations for quality, economic development, and the emergence of new tourist destinations are fueling the expansion of hospitality services. Tissue towels are commonly used in this industry to provide guests with hygienic, disposable options for hand drying, thereby improving cleanliness and satisfaction. For example, in July 2024, Eurostat reported that in 2023, approximately 719 million guest nights were recorded in short-stay accommodations booked through the four largest platforms in Europe, marking a 20.5% increase from the previous year. This surge highlights the growing hospitality sector’s role in boosting tissue towel consumption.

Key Regional Trends in the Tissue Towel Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the tissue towel market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis includes important regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth potential.

