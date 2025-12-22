The Innovation Authority Invests NIS 40M In 5 Beta Sites for Startups to Conduct Pilots Using Real-World Infrastructure

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)

Five national Beta Sites, led by Teva, Sheba, Energy Infrastructure, Atidim CityZone, and Ganey Yehoshua, enable real-world testing across several industries

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority announced today the selection of five operators under the R&D Infrastructure Fund, as part of a dedicated program to establish and operate advanced beta sites, with a total investment of NIS 40 million. The program is designed to support technology companies at advanced stages of development by enabling testing, demonstrations, and pilots in real-world conditions across active environments in industry, healthcare, energy, smart cities, and sustainability.The selected beta sites, operated by Teva, Sheba IMPACT, Energy Infrastructure, Atidim Cityzone, and Ganey Yehosha, will provide technology companies with access to active, complex environments across industry, healthcare, energy, smart cities, and sustainability, significantly lowering barriers to real-world implementation.By opening critical infrastructure to new innovations, the program encourages collaboration between corporations and startups to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and address business and regulatory challenges. Corporations will gain early exposure to breakthrough technologies that can enhance products, services, and operational processes, while startups will benefit from hands-on experience in live operational settings, strengthening their market readiness and competitiveness.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “Beta Sites are a critical mechanism for transforming innovation from an idea into technology that works in the field. Direct access to real infrastructure shortens development processes, reduces risk, and builds a competitive advantage ahead of entry into global markets. This is a policy tool that strengthens the Israeli economy, deepens collaboration between industry and high-tech, and reinforces Israel’s position as a leading ‘Beta Nation’ worldwide. Connecting technology companies directly to beta sites helps address real challenges facing Israel’s economy and society, removing barriers, unlocking bottlenecks, and creating infrastructure that advances applied innovation.”The pilots will take place within ongoing operations and existing systems, allowing corporations to assess efficiency, performance, regulatory aspects, customer impact, and alignment with organizational processes in real time. In parallel, the initiative is expected to foster organizational learning and the adoption of an innovation-driven culture through exposure of employees and teams to new solutions, alternative working methods, and advanced ways of thinking. This approach enables corporations to reduce costs and save time and resources, as limited-scale pilots allow for efficient and controlled evaluation prior to large-scale investments.Technology companies, along with the Israeli innovation ecosystem, will gain a unique opportunity to move from development to real-world implementation. Beta sites provide a genuine testing environment that enables product improvement, real-time field feedback, a deeper understanding of customer needs and regulatory requirements, and a significantly shortened path to market fit. Successful pilots conducted at recognized beta sites serve as a strong quality endorsement, increase the likelihood of entry into international markets and first overseas customers, and strengthen investor confidence.Selected OrganizationsTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.As part of the project, Teva will establish an innovation center across four of its sites in Israel: its global headquarters in Tel Aviv, R&D laboratories in Netanya, the manufacturing plant in Kfar Saba, and Teva Israel together with the SLA logistics center in Shoham. Through this initiative, Teva will provide innovative technology companies from a wide range of sectors with optimal infrastructure for validation in a real, end-to-end value-chain environment that meets global industrial standards, supporting entry into international markets.Energy Infrastructure Ltd., in partnership with Bar-Ilan University and EnergeekAs part of a project jointly funded by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israel Innovation Authority, the partners will establish a Beta Site for green fuels, helping startups address existing financial, regulatory, and infrastructure barriers. Israeli clean-energy startups often reach technological maturity but encounter the financial and operational “valley of death” due to the lack of environments in which to test, validate, and demonstrate systems under real-world operating conditions. The Beta Site established under this program is intended to address these challenges.Sheba IMPACTAs part of the program, ARC, Sheba Medical Center’s innovation arm, through Sheba Impact, will establish and operate an advanced Beta Site at Sheba Medical Center. The site will enable startups to conduct accelerated proof-of-feasibility and pilots of advanced medical technologies through AI-based processes, tailored to the needs of leading global markets. This initiative is expected to represent a significant leap forward for healthcare companies, particularly those integrating AI-based systems.Atidim CityzoneThe smart-city Beta Site operating at Atidim Park Tel Aviv – CityZone is a joint initiative of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, Tel Aviv University, and Atidim Park. It operates both as a Beta Site and as a living lab, addressing urban challenges through collaboration among the city, technology providers, end users, and research partners. Atidim Park itself serves as a live testing ground with minimal regulatory constraints. As part of the project, the park’s living-lab capabilities will be significantly upgraded, providing companies from diverse sectors access to a high-profile and advanced Beta Site.Ganey Yehosha CompanyA unique innovation space focused on urban agriculture and urban sustainability in Israel. The Beta Site will serve as a platform for developing technological solutions to environmental, urban farming, sustainability, climate, and energy challenges. Establishing R&D infrastructure at the site will advance a “city as a living lab” model, enabling entrepreneurs and companies to test, develop, and implement innovative solutions under real urban conditions, through direct integration of municipal needs, existing infrastructure, and applied innovation.

