RV Closeout Event Announced With the Lowest Prices of the Year

BOUTTE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bent’s RV today announced the launch of its annual RV Closeout Event, a seasonal inventory reduction initiative intended to provide customers in Louisiana and surrounding regions with access to some of the lowest pricing of the year on a broad lineup of travel trailers and campers. The event includes discounts across several well-known brands and models, including the Keystone Springdale 1800BH, Gulfstream Ameri Lite 26BHG, Keystone Springdale 261BCH, along with additional units such as the 2022 Heartland Prowler, 2022 Jayco Jay Flight, 2022 Keystone Hideout, Keystone Springdale, Gulfstream Ameri Lite, and Keystone Passport.As one of the established RV Camper Dealers in Louisiana, Bent’s RV reports that this year’s event reflects a strategic end-of-cycle pricing adjustment aligning with market conditions and dealership planning. The closeout emphasizes affordability, broad selection, and availability across multiple locations, including Boutte and Albany.Overview of the RV Closeout EventThe RV Closeout Event spans a wide selection of travel trailers, fifth-wheel units, and specialty campers to accommodate a variety of recreational preferences. While model availability changes throughout the season, the closeout features numerous units priced specifically for year-end clearance. The dealership identifies these markdowns as among its most competitive offerings, referencing them as “RV deals of the year” in its internal event description.Among the highlighted models included in the closeout are:● Keystone Springdale 261BCH for sale● 2022 Heartland Prowler● 2022 Jayco Jay Flight● 2022 Keystone Hideout● Keystone Springdale● Gulfstream Ameri Lite● Keystone PassportThese units reflect a cross-section of family-focused layouts, compact floorplans, lightweight towable models, and multi-bedroom configurations. Because the closeout involves both new and pre-owned inventory, customers have access to multiple price ranges depending on their requirements.Travel Trailer RVs Dealers in Louisiana: Expanded Selection for 2025Bent’s RV has long served a broad customer base seeking Travel Trailer RVs Dealers in Louisiana, particularly for buyers searching for family-sized trailers or introductory units suited for first-time ownership. The current closeout inventory includes recent model years and well-maintained used options.Models such as the 2022 Heartland Prowler and 2022 Jayco Jay Flight align with families seeking versatile layouts with practical sleeping capacity. The 2022 Keystone Hideout and Keystone Springdale appeal to customers interested in manageable towing weight, straightforward design, and essential features without extensive customization.The dealership reports that the inclusion of the Keystone Passport and other similar lightweight travel trailers helps meet growing demand from consumers looking for easy-tow RVs within moderate budgets. These units, along with the Gulfstream Ameri Lite series, are frequently selected by customers prioritizing compact convenience and simplified maintenance.Inventory Characteristics and Notable Units● Keystone Springdale Series: The Keystone Springdale 1800BH and Keystone Springdale 261BCH continue to be part of Bent’s RV’s travel trailer lineup. Their bunkhouse layouts and space-efficient design contribute to their consistent placement among frequently requested family-style units. During the RV Closeout Event, these models are listed for clearance pricing as inventory cycles progress.● Gulfstream Ameri Lite 26BHG: The Gulfstream Ameri Lite 26BHG for sale is a travel trailer included within the closeout promotion. The Ameri Lite line, including the general Gulfstream Ameri Lite models, is also in stock, typically features towable layouts and suitability for weekend trips or moderate-length stays.● 2022 Heartland Prowler: The 2022 Heartland Prowler remains part of the used and late-model inventory selection. Its availability during the closeout event provides buyers with access to a unit that balances functional interiors with recognizable construction.● 2022 Jayco Jay Flight: The 2022 Jayco Jay Flight is part of the pre-owned inventory and is included as one of the units eligible for clearance. Jay Flight models are commonly sought for their established design consistency.● 2022 Keystone Hideout: The 2022 Keystone Hideout is included for budget-focused buyers who prefer an approachable and straightforward layout. Its position in the sale aligns with the dealership’s effort to offer multiple cost tiers within the closeout event.● Keystone Springdale: As part of the broader inventory selection, Keystone Springdale models available during the closeout include both compact and mid-sized trailers.● Keystone Passport: The Keystone Passport is also included in the closeout, offering buyers an option among lightweight travel trailers frequently selected for ease of towing and interior functionality.Service, Support, and RV Ownership ResourcesAs part of the closeout initiative, Bent’s RV maintains regular access to its service centers, parts departments, and customer support resources. These services remain available regardless of whether a customer purchases a discounted unit or a standard-priced model.● Technical Service and Maintenance: Bent’s RV’s service facilities employ certified technicians who address routine maintenance, structural repairs, diagnostics, systems checks, and installation of components. Service centers are equipped to support customers before and after purchase.● Parts Department: A full inventory of parts and accessories remains available throughout the RV Closeout Event. Customers purchasing discounted inventory may still request factory-approved components, replacement parts, or installation services as needed.● Financing Options: Financing remains available during the event, with loan options that vary depending on unit classification, model year, and buyer qualification. Financing terms are based on lender approval and are not guaranteed without review.● Trade-In Accessibility: Bent’s RV maintains a trade-in program allowing owners to exchange older models for the purchase of discounted inventory. The value of a trade-in is determined through inspection and appraisal.Availability and Purchasing ConsiderationsModel availability during the RV Closeout Event is subject to change as units are sold or relocated between locations. Inventory that includes models such as:● Keystone Springdale 1800BH● Gulfstream Ameri Lite 26BHG● Keystone Springdale 261BCH● 2022 Heartland Prowler● 2022 Jayco Jay Flight● 2022 Keystone Hideout● Keystone Springdale● Gulfstream Ameri Lite● Keystone Passportmay fluctuate based on demand. Because discounted units often sell more quickly than standard inventory, Bent’s RV advises prospective buyers to confirm current availability directly through the dealership.The event is primarily located at the Boutte and Albany dealerships, which serve as key distribution points for travel trailers throughout Louisiana.Who the Closeout Event ServesThe RV Closeout Event is suited for:● First-time buyers seeking entry-level travel trailers● Families needing bunkhouse layouts or multi-bedroom interior plans● Seasonal travelers looking for lightweight trailers● Budget-conscious buyers comparing late-model and used options● Long-time owners seeking to upgrade through trade-in programs● Individuals interested in models with minimal maintenance needsAs one of the recognized RV Camper Dealers in Louisiana, Bent’s RV continues to support a broad range of buyers, including recreational travelers, camping families, and returning customers interested in updated models.Event Participation and Contact DetailsThe RV Closeout Event is active at:Boutte Location14412 US-90Boutte, LA 70039Albany Location28215 Good RdAlbany, LA 70711For inquiries related to availability, pricing, financing, or trade-ins:Albany Phone: 225-267-8719Boutte Phone: 985-214-2838Website: www.bentsrv.com Prospective buyers may visit the dealership in person or browse inventory online to verify that highlighted models, including the 2022 Heartland Prowler, 2022 Jayco Jay Flight, 2022 Keystone Hideout, Keystone Springdale, Gulfstream Ameri Lite, Keystone Passport, Keystone Springdale 1800BH, Gulfstream Ameri Lite 26BHG, and Keystone Springdale 261BCH, remain available at the time of inquiry.About Bent’s RVBent’s RV is a family-owned recreational sales and service dealership with operational roots dating back to 1984 and formal expansion into RV sales beginning in 2002. The dealership represents a wide inventory of travel trailers, fifth-wheel units, destination models, and campers from more than 40 manufacturers.The organization provides sales, trade-in services, financing assistance, parts support, and full-service repair across its Boutte and Albany locations. Bent’s RV operates with the goal of supplying long-term ownership support and accessible recreational options for customers throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region!

