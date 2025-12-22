Kuvings Recommends Pomegranate Bischopswijn, a Festive Non-Alcoholic Christmas Drink Inspired by Dutch Tradition

Non-Alcoholic Christmas Drink by Kuvings Kuvings Netherlands is currently running a 20% Christmas promotion Kuvings Logo

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Christmas approaches, Kuvings presents a warming non-alcoholic recipe inspired by Bischopswijn, a traditional Dutch mulled wine enjoyed during the Sinterklaas and Christmas season. This festive drink reimagines the classic winter beverage by replacing red wine with fresh pomegranate juice, offering a family-friendly alternative that retains the comforting aroma and spiced character of the original.Rich in color and naturally tart, pomegranate juice pairs beautifully with citrus and warming spices. When gently heated, it creates a deeply aromatic drink that suits cozy winter evenings, holiday gatherings, and festive at-home celebrations.Using a Kuvings slow juicer, whole pomegranates can be cold-pressed to preserve their nutrients, vibrant color, and fresh flavor. Combined with traditional spices and gently warmed, this non-alcoholic Bischopswijn delivers both seasonal comfort and a modern wellness-focused twist.💡Pomegranate Bischopswijn (Non-Alcoholic) Recipe1. Prepare the IngredientsCold-press fresh pomegranates using a Kuvings slow juicer to obtain 4 cups of pomegranate juice. Prepare dried orange peel, cinnamon stick, whole cloves, and allspice. Lightly chop the spices and tie them in cheesecloth or place them in a reusable tea bag.2. Warm the Base GentlyPour the pomegranate juice, fresh orange juice, and 2 tablespoons of maple syrup or honey into a large saucepan. Stir to combine. Add the spice bag and heat gently over medium heat until the mixture just begins to simmer.Avoid boiling, as gentle heat helps preserve flavor and nutrients.3. Infuse and Adjust FlavorReduce heat to low, cover, and let the mixture simmer for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on how intense you prefer the spice flavor. Remove the spice bag and taste. Adjust sweetness with additional maple syrup or honey if needed. For extra brightness, add a small amount of fresh lemon juice.4. Serve and EnjoyPlace an orange slice and a cinnamon stick into each mug. Pour the warm mulled pomegranate drink over the garnishes and serve immediately. Optional garnishes include star anise or fresh pomegranate arils for a festive finish.This alcohol-free Pomegranate Bischopswijn is gently spiced, slightly tart, and deeply warming, making it an ideal drink for December gatherings. By reinterpreting a traditional Dutch winter beverage with fresh, wholesome ingredients, Kuvings invites everyone to enjoy the spirit of the season together—comforting, festive, and inclusive.This Christmas, Kuvings encourages mindful celebration with drinks that combine tradition, wellness, and the simple joy of sharing a warm cup. Kuvings Netherlands is offering a 20% Christmas promotion on kuvings.nl, which will run through January 4, 2026

