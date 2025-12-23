YOUNG ENGINEERS OF THE FUTURE TAKING SHAPE ACROSS ALL 21 PROVINCES OF MONGOLIA THROUGH UNITEL STEAM HUB

Tsetserleg soum, Arkhangai aimag The Horse Festival 2025, Mongolia Choibalsan city, Dornod aimag

Boy Playfully Herds Yak Calf with His Own Programmed Drone

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FROM THE COUNTRYSIDE TO THE GLOBAL STAGEThe students of Unitel STEAM HUB raised Mongolia’s flag high at the “Enjoy AI 2025” World Robot Coding Championship Global Final, which took place on December 12-14, 2025, in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, where more than 1,000 children from 61 countries competed. They returned home with gold, silver, and bronze medals, showcasing the creativity and high potential of young engineers from local communities.R. Uuganbayar of Govi-Altai aimag won a gold medal in the drone coding category. B. Yesunmunkh and E. Urnukhbayar claimed silver medals in the robot coding category of the world championship. N. Amin-Erdene and B. Sodgerel of Darkhan-Uul aimag secured third place in the “Unplugged Coding” category. Their success demonstrated that Mongolian children could achieve world-class skills regardless of where they live.Perched on the edge of a corral, cheeks flushed red by the biting winter frost, a small boy writes code of his own, launches the drone he has programmed into the blue sky, and mischievously herds a young yak calf from above. Not long ago, children of herding families would watch in fascination as cameramen visiting their homelands flew drones for television programs, saying, “If we had something like that, we could watch our livestock from far away.” Today, those same children are programming drones themselves and sending them into the sky.Mongolia’s nomadic way of life is inseparable from its vast geography of deserts and steppes, mountains, and forests. The lives of herding families move in harmony with nature, shaped by seasonal migration, the rigors of winter cold and summer heat, and a rhythm attuned to the environment. As morning sunlight spills across the roof of a ger and the wind ripples through the open plain, children ride horses to pasture livestock, learning life’s early lessons and the wisdom of coexisting with nature, growing resilient and perceptive along the way.Yet one of the enduring challenges of a nomadic life scattered across immense distances has been equal access to education. For many children living in remote soums and rural areas, opportunities to engage with modern science and technology, learn coding, assemble robots, or experiment firsthand were previously out of reach.That has begun to change. Since 2022, Unitel Group has been rolling out the Unitel STEAM HUB program to ensure that children, regardless of where they live, can acquire knowledge in technology and engineering, learn and grow alongside their peers, and narrow the digital divide. Today, the program has expanded to all 21 aimags and the Nalaikh District of Ulaanbaatar, evolving into a "Nationwide Initiative" delivering equitable STEAM education to local children.Unitel STEAM HUB student of Khentii aimag, Sh. Enkhzolboo: Within just one month of joining the program, Enkhzolboo has made many new friends and begun turning her dream of becoming an engineer into reality. Her younger sibling studies alongside him, and the close bond she has formed with teachers and classmates' makes going to class feel like coming to a second home. Though she initially found it difficult to open up in large groups, the new environment has helped her communicate more freely and learn teamwork. “Unitel STEAM HUB has given me much more than coding skills. It has given me confidence and many friends,” Enkhzolboo said during The Horse Festival 2025.Unitel STEAM HUB goes beyond robotics and coding alone, offering training in drones, digital skills, and creative thinking. At present, the program operates 22 classrooms with 28 teachers, providing instruction to more than 3,500 children and engaging over 65,000 people through extracurricular educational activities.Today’s young engineers fly drones in the Altai region, assemble robots in Khuvsgul, and turn their dreams of becoming scientists, engineers, and inventors into a tangible reality as they prepare to shape Mongolia’s technological future.With initiative and the determination to act, it is possible to deliver equitable education across Mongolia’s vast deserts and mountains, its nomadic traditions, and its sparsely distributed population. The achievements of Unitel STEAM HUB students on the international stage stand as living proof, carrying the name of Mongolia’s young engineers to the world.

DRIVEN BY CURIOSITY AND PASSION, YOUNG MONGOLIAN ENGINEERS ARE GROWING ACROSS THE ENDLESS STEPPE.

