Mystery Enterprises Announces Completion of Testing for Four Fully Automated Murder Mystery Games

Mystery Enterprises completed testing for four fully automated murder mystery games, marking a major milestone in its host-free, software-driven game platform.

EL SOBRANTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mystery Enterprises today announced the completion of the testing phase for four fully automated murder mystery games: Hollywood Homicide, A Killer Technology, Murder in the Court, and From Headlines to Headstones. The milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s development of fully host-free, software-driven murder mystery experiences.Each title has been built using Mystery Enterprises’ proprietary automated framework, which replaces all traditional hosting, facilitation, and game management functions with software automation. Three of the titles—Hollywood Homicide, A Killer Technology, and Murder in the Court—will be offered in both Standard and Expanded versions. From Headlines to Headstones will be released in a Standard version only.Completion of the testing phase confirms that all four games meet the functional requirements of Mystery Enterprises’ automated format, including dual-screen gameplay, automated pacing, spoiler-proof character assignment, private electronic voting, and fully scripted video-based resolution. These elements allow every participant, including the organizer, to play as a fully immersed character without assuming any operational role.“Reaching the testing completion stage across multiple titles is a major milestone for us,” said Eric Lee, Founder and President of Mystery Enterprises. “Because these games are fully automated, testing isn’t just about testing the storyline, it’s about validating that the entire experience runs smoothly without human intervention. Completing this phase across four distinct titles confirms the stability and scalability of the format.”Mystery Enterprises began developing fully automated, dual-screen murder mystery games in 2025, with the goal of eliminating hosting inequity and preparation burdens common in traditional murder mystery formats. With testing complete, sales of the four titles are expected to begin on February 1, 2026. Additional details regarding availability and release timing will be announced closer to launch.About Mystery EnterprisesMystery Enterprises creates fully automated, dual-screen murder mystery games designed to eliminate manual hosting and preparation. The company specializes in technology-driven social entertainment experiences that allow every participant, including the organizer, to play as a fully immersed character.Contact:Eric LeeFounder and Presidentelee@mysteryenterprises.com

