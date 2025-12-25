Mikhail A. Urinson of Ark Quant Crypto and Legacy Quant Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is more market data available today than ever before—and for most retail traders, it’s overwhelming and results in “analysis-paralysis”. Data, software, processing, and analysis all require significant capital expenditures and professional skills. Humans simply can’t process that level of complexity, only machines can. That’s why 85% of institutional trading today is done by algorithms, not humans. This results in retail traders’ significant disadvantages against institutions.

For the past 5 years Dr. Mikhail Urinson has been actively engaged in solving this problem. In 2024 he founded Ark Quant Crypto. In 2025 he joined forces with four other experienced quantitative traders, developers and FinTech visioners to extend his reach through foundation of Legacy Quant. In both ventures Dr. Urinson leads quantitative research, investment thesis determination, models and strategies development, evaluation, live deployment, as well as ongoing improvement.

Together with his Team Dr. Urinson is building hybrid of Research Lab, Quant Platform and Education Hub. By merging over 20 years of institutional expertise, quantitative discipline with cutting-edge AI, they empower retail traders to make precise, data-backed decisions — free from emotion, noise, or guesswork.

Strategic Partnerships, both internal and external, enabled Dr. Urinson to combine leading industry practices and domain specific expertise, rather than rebuilding the wheel from scratch. This approach allowed Legacy Quant to significantly accelerate development, and position for scalable mass adoption in 2026.

At the same time strategic partnerships have enabled Dr. Urinson to expand beyond original horizons. The platform was renamed to reflect its multi-asset trading intelligence framework, moving beyond the previously narrow focus on digital assets. Today Legacy Quant operates across Cryptocurrencies, Equities, Futures, and FOREX markets.

In addition to models and strategies developed in-house, the Platform provides strictly secure environment for verified external Developers to safely deploy quantitative trading strategies in full autopilot mode without logic and code being disclosed to the End-users. This feature closely aligns with Dr. Urinson goal - enabling wider access for retail traders and family offices to quantitative trading strategies currently mostly available to institutional investors and/or used privately.

Another key feature that Dr. Urinson actively advocates for and implements throughout his professional journey is enabling maximum level of transparency while stimulating highly competitive environment among Developers with elements of gamification (e.g. Leaderboards). The Platform empowers End-user for educational and time-efficient decision-making based on verified historical performance metrics combined with useful institutional-grade investment insights and comparison analysis.

Dr. Urinson leads Legacy Quant internal research and development processes, as well as actively collaborating with external developers from around Globe screening for high performance quantitative strategies. Considering institutional background he believes in diversification through market-regime adoptive investment portfolios, and strictly against going all in on a single thesis independently of how strong it may look.

Similar solutions exist—eToro is one example—but they typically provide software only, leaving traders to figure out what works and what don’t. That requires a level of quantitative sophistication that most retail traders don’t have time to develop.

Out of all Dr. Urinson highly values independent verification and audit in investment decision making process, as well as performance results. Prior to public deployment all strategies are qualified by internal Investment committee. In 2026 Legacy Quant is launching Live-stream “reality trading show” with 100 000$ starting capital and hosted by founders Dr. Urinson and Ziggy Zeigler to showcase validated strategies comparative performance, Leaderboards, our portfolio allocation, performance metrics, and historic/current trades. Dr. Urinson’s philosophy - follow data, not emotions — and back your models with real capital.

Dr. Urinson started his career in traditional finance during the aftermath of the Dot-com crash and Enron collapse (2000–2002), he quickly recognized the critical importance of systematic data-driven analysis, disciplined risk management and quantitative investment decision-making across the industries and jurisdictions.

These early market disruptions, followed by the 2008 Global Financial Collapse, along with in 20 years of interdisciplinary experience in institutional trading, bad debt restructuring, private equity, real estate and construction, wealth management, and, most recently, deep dive into digital currencies, have profoundly shaped Dr. Urinson into a quantitative decision-maker and risk-conscious investor.

With PhD in Statistics & Economics, Master’s of Science in Big Data Analytics, and Bachelor’s in Finance & Accounting, Dr. Urinson brings a unique blend of academic excellence and hands-on expertise in financial engineering, risk management, and ML/AI-powered decision-making.

Dr. Urinson comes from a world where algorithms are owned by the institutions and strictly protected as their intellectual property. Quant developers working in such institutions are limited by non-disclosures and non-competes that don’t allow them to share their research for up to 5 years after they leave institutional trading desks. Independent quant developers are also highly protective of their intellectual property since it often takes them years to gain the edge. That’s why intellectual property security is a key priority at Legacy Quant.

Throughout 2025 Dr. Urinson continued to establish himself as Thought Leader in the field of Quantitative Finance. He has prepared several manuscripts and scientific studies, to be published in academic Journals early in 2026. Throughout the year Dr. Urinson actively participated as Featured Speaker and Special Guest at Major Industry Events: QuantStrats 2025 (NY), University of Miami Blockchain Series (Coral Gables, Florida), Wealth Management EDGE (Boca Raton), BizMatcher Global (Miami, Florida), Blockchain Conference (November 2025, Hard Rock Hotel, Miami, Florida).

And the year hasn’t ended yet for Dr. Urinson. On 28th of December he will be speaking at the American Business Expo XMAS in Aventura, Florida. In his session, he will be sharing how his quantitative frameworks help cut through noise, transform intuition into structured intelligence, and shape market expectations for 2026 and beyond.

In November 2025 Dr. Urinson was included in Marquis Who is Who biographical listee in recognition of his leadership and professional accomplishments in FinTech and beyond. He joined the longstanding global network of distinguished leaders. In December 2025 Dr. Urinson received U.S. Congress recognition acknowledging his contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and business development in the United States.

Looking forward into 2026, Dr. Urinson plans to continue actively contributing to Legacy Quant expansion as an institutional-grade trading intelligence and copy-trading ecosystem powered by advanced AI/ML. The roadmap includes ongoing enhancement of proprietary quantitative models, deeper automation, and expansion of quant developer and traders’ networks, combined with significant improvements to user experience.

With around 100,000 current followers Legacy Quant aims to achieve their first 1,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2026. At the same time Legacy Quant plans to expand into HNW, Family office, and Institutional worlds. They are also currently in active talks with several trading platforms about technology integration.

With such ambitious plans for the year ahead let’s wish Legacy Quant Team good luck and hope to see them again next year to report on the progress and achievements!

Close Up Radio recently featured Mikhail Urinson in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday December 19th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-mikhail-a-urinson-of/id1785721253?i=1000742254861

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-mikhail-a-314047596/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/10XD7LOgMT5joPr6FEJGNJ

For more information about our guest, please visit www.arkquantcrypto.com

