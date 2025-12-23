Lana Manganiello Recognized in Los Angeles Times 2025 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

Profile in Inspirational Women magazine highlights leadership in professional services growth, client development, and the future of legal service delivery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practice Growth Partner announced today that its founder and CEO, Lana Jaqueline Manganiello, has been selected as a nominee in the Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards and is featured in the 2025 Inspirational Women magazine. The annual publication honors a select group of women across Southern California whose professional excellence, leadership, and community impact are shaping business and civic life.Manganiello is the founder and CEO of Practice Growth Partner, where she serves as a strategic advisor to attorneys and law firms nationwide. She has spent her entire career selling professional services and building and training high performing client facing teams, and since 2018 has worked exclusively with lawyers and law firms across the United States. Through Practice Growth Partner, Manganiello advises attorneys at all stages of their careers, from launching boutique practices to supporting partners and laterals integrating into AmLaw 100 firms. Her work focuses on client service strategy, client development, and practical growth systems that help lawyers articulate value, strengthen relationships, and build sustainable practices aligned with how clients make decisions.Manganiello is also the founder of LEAP Attorney Growth Lab , a structured training and coaching platform designed to help attorneys take a more intentional approach to client development and career growth. The program combines practical strategy, accountability, and peer learning to help lawyers strengthen client relationships, improve visibility, and build sustainable practices aligned with their professional goals. LEAP serves attorneys across firm sizes and practice areas who want a disciplined, relationship driven approach to growth that reflects how clients evaluate trust, value, and service.Manganiello is an active leader in the legal community. She is the immediate past president of Counsel for Justice, the pro bono partner of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, and serves on the boards of the San Diego County Bar Foundation and the Legal Marketing Association’s Western Region. Her leadership reflects a longstanding commitment to access to justice, equity, and professional development within the legal profession.In addition to her advisory work, Manganiello is a national voice on the evolving relationship between client service, business development, and data driven decision making in law firms. She is the author of Careers in Business Law: Forging Your Path to Success, published by the American Bar Association, and a co author of Business Development and Legal Spend Analytics: The Twin Engines of AI Driven Growth for Law Firms, a recent article examining how firms can integrate client development strategy with AI and analytics to deliver measurable client value. She is a frequent author for Law360, the American Bar Association Business Law Section, Bloomberg Law and the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Meet Practice Growth Partner

