VeritasChain Submits Non-Normative Technical Input on Verifiable AI Audit Logging to ISO/TC 68 JWG 7

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) announced today that it has submitted a non-normative technical input to ISO/TC 68 Joint Working Group 7 (JWG 7), the joint ISO/TC 68 and ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42 working group currently developing a Technical Report on AI in Financial Services.The submitted document, titled “Technical Input: Verifiable Logging and Audit Evidence for AI-Driven Financial Systems,” is intended as illustrative technical input for discussion purposes. It does not propose a new standard, modify existing standards, or imply endorsement by ISO or any regulatory authority.■ Addressing a Practical Gap in AI LoggingThe adoption of artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading systems in financial services continues to accelerate, accompanied by increasing regulatory expectations for logging, record-keeping, and post-incident analysis. While many systems already generate internal logs, independently verifiable audit evidence—records that can be validated by auditors or regulators without relying solely on the data provider’s internal controls—remains limited in practice.VSO’s technical input outlines one possible implementation pattern for verifiable logging, focusing on practical challenges observed in real-world financial systems, including:・Dependence on internally controlled logging mechanisms・Difficulty detecting selective omission or retroactive modification・Lack of verifiable evidence regarding timestamp accuracy and clock synchronization・Limited support for third-party verification・Tension between auditability and privacy protection■ Illustrative Implementation Pattern (Non-Normative)The document describes a non-prescriptive, implementation-neutral pattern that includes:・Event-based logging covering the full lifecycle from AI signal generation through order execution・Cryptographic chaining of events to detect insertion, deletion, or modification・Merkle tree aggregation for efficient batch verification・Recording of time synchronization status (e.g., NTP, PTP, GPS) as part of audit evidence・Design approaches that support pseudonymization or exclusion of personal identifiers while preserving cryptographic integrityThese elements are presented solely as illustrative examples to inform discussion within the Technical Report.■ Relevance to ISO/TC 68 JWG 7VSO believes this input may be useful to ongoing discussions within ISO/TC 68 JWG 7 related to logging, record-keeping, and audit evidence for AI systems in financial services. The described approach aligns conceptually with existing regulatory expectations for algorithmic trading oversight, including requirements for complete audit trails, timestamp reliability, and independent verification, while remaining compatible with established ISO/IEC standards on AI management systems and information security.■ Status and DisclaimerThis submission is provided as non-normative technical input for reference only.It does not represent an ISO proposal, an adopted position, or any form of approval or endorsement.■ About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VeritasChain Standards Organization is a vendor-neutral standards organization focused on the development of open, cryptographic auditability specifications for AI- and algorithmic-driven systems in financial markets. Its work emphasizes third-party verifiability, tamper-evidence, and privacy-aware audit design.For more information:standards@veritaschain.org

