SIU authorised to investigate four vaccine research procurement contracts at DSTI, Innovation Agency, UKZN and CSIR and amends SAA probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a new proclamation and amendment proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and improper or unlawful conduct in the affairs of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) related to key vaccine research and manufacturing projects. And an amendment of an existing South African Airways (SAA) proclamation. The SIU is empowered to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or these institutions.

Proclamation 304 of 2025

Proclamation 304 of 2025 mandates the SIU to investigate the procurement of, or contracting for, goods, works or services in relation to four specific project funding agreements for vaccine research and development entered into by or on behalf of the institutions. These include contracts for the development of a National Vaccine Manufacturing Strategy, finalisation of an overarching vaccine development and manufacturing strategy, and projects related to a Virus-Like Particles (VLP) platform.

The investigation will determine whether these vaccine research contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective. The SIU will also examine potential violations of applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury, as well as the internal policies and procedures of the institutions.

The scope of the investigation includes any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of these institutions, the applicable suppliers or service providers, and any other person or entity involved.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 January 2021 and 19 December 2025.

Proclamation 303 of 2025

The amendment expands the scope of the original Proclamation R.2 of 2020, which initially authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct, and financial losses related to SAA. The amendment expands the scope to include South African Airways Technical as part of the institutions under investigation. This is reflected in the updated text, which now refers collectively to "the Institutions" where previously only "the SAA" was mentioned.

The scope of the procurement activities under investigation has been updated and broadened. The amended schedule now provides more detail on maintenance, repair, and operations services. Specifically, it adds the investigation into the supply of transportation services for cabin crew members at various outstations.

Furthermore, the SIU's mandate has been strengthened to thoroughly investigate any undisclosed or unauthorised interests that board members, vendors, employees, officials, or agents of the Institutions may have had with bidders, suppliers, contractors, investors, shareholders or their agents or other related parties.

The amendment also authorises the investigation of any irregular, improper, or unlawful conduct by a wider range of people and entities connected to the allegations. Finally, the operative deadline for the investigation has been extended. The investigation period will now be from 1 January 2002 to 19 December 2025.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State.

