Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi conveys condolences on passing of Advocate Riegal Du Toit

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has learned with deep sadness of the passing of Advocate Riegal Du Toit, who served as a Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Local Division, based at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg.

Advocate Du Toit served the justice system with dedication and professionalism, contributing meaningfully to the work of the National Prosecuting Authority and the broader pursuit of justice.

The Minister extends her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Advocate Du Toit during this difficult time.

The Minister further conveys her sympathies to his colleagues and the entire prosecutorial fraternity who have lost a committed and respected public servant.

