North Carolina Libertarian Party Aims to Capture Congress

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voters are unhappy with Congress. They give Congress an approval rating of 23% in the Ballotpedia polling index.The Libertarian Party of North Carolina candidate coordinator, Eric Parker, offers a fix for this problem. Eric reports that "Voters who are unhappy with both Congressional Democrats and Republicans this year can select from one or two third party candidates, depending on which district they live in. "US House of RepresentativesFor Robert Luffman, running in US House District 5, the failure of the two parties is a central theme. "The two-party system is failing us fast on a national level. Let's join together to keep the Left and Right from pulling us completely apart."Robert highlights the recent Wilkes Christmas for Kids event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway as the type of positive community action that we want to elevate. "This is Wilkes County at its best!"Guy Meilleur, for US House District 4, sounds a similar note: "The US House must end the war between the Red and Blue Teams, and learn to function again." Guy highlights his positions on fair immigration, limiting foreign aid, and focusing on the freedoms and needs of our citizens.Maad Abu-Ghazalah, running for US House District 7, was born outside the US then immigrated and received a B.S. from the University of Notre Dame in 1983, a Masters in Computer Science from the University of Virginia in 1985, and a law degree from Santa Clara University in 1993. In 1996 he founded MAG Systems, which developed software for patent attorneys.Maad has lived under autocratic governments overseas and also observed how both major political parties in the US rig the system to their own ends. Based on his experiences, he says that he would champion civil liberties and limit US military involvement overseas.Over in US House District 10, Steven Feldman favors policies that minimize government's intrusion into our lives. This includes fiscal responsibility, he says, "...we desperately need to get our fiscal house in order."Steve is a persistently positive force in politics, and he understands people can disagree in good faith: "All of the candidates in this race are caring people with good values, and we all want to make the world a better place. We only differ on how to get there."Libertarians are running in a total of 9 of the 14 US House Districts in North Carolina. See Table 1 for the full roster.SenateLibertarian Shannon Bray is running for US Senate against a crowded field of Republicans and Democrats.For the past 30 years of two-party power, government debt has skyrocketed and faith in government institutions is at an all-time low. Shannon explains that " big issues are being bungled by the two parties in power." Shannon says he would provide leadership to fix the problems festering in plain sight, including:- Social security (phase it out)- Healthcare spending (Return control to patients)- Censorship (stop it and limit executive orders)- Immigration (enforce borders and welcome in vetted workers)Shannon's 14-point plan to unleash liberty for all in North Carolina is on his website: https://www.shannonbray.us/.

