Your Data. Your AI. Your Insights

Strategic leadership appointments strengthen Solix’s global execution and scales enterprise AI, information architecture, and data-driven innovation worldwide.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies Announces Key Leadership Appointments and Promotions to Accelerate Global AI-Driven Growth. Solix is expanding globally, with new offices opened inn London (UK), Mexico City and Singapore supporting its global footprint of customers.Santa Clara, Calif. — Solix Technologies, Inc., a global leader in enterprise data management and AI-ready data platforms , today announced a series of executive appointments and promotions that further strengthen its leadership team as the company accelerates global expansion and advances its AI-to-AI enterprise platform strategy.These leadership updates reflect Solix’s continued growth across regulated industries including life sciences and pharma, rapid expansion of its global partner ecosystem, and increasing demand for AI-driven data discovery, governance, and intelligent automation.Kishore Gadiraju Appointed Chief Technology OfficerSolix announced the appointment of Kishore Gadiraju as Chief Technology Officer. Kishore previously served as Vice President of Engineering and Chief Architect of Solix’s flagship platform, where he has been instrumental in shaping the company’s AI-ready Common Data Platform.Kishore brings over 20 years of software engineering leadership experience, with a proven track record of building high-performance global engineering teams and delivering enterprise-scale applications across data management, master data management, and advanced analytics.Prior to Solix, Kishore held senior leadership roles at Network Appliance (NetApp) and Sun Microsystems. At NetApp, he played a key role in designing and delivering enterprise business analytics and master data management solutions, and helped define early machine learning and AI-driven analytics capabilities. At Sun Microsystems, he led a global enterprise data warehouse engineering organization supporting data integration and reporting across multiple geographies and business units.Kishore holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Madras University.Mark Lee Named Chief Product OfficerMark Lee serves as Chief Product Officer and is responsible for building and scaling Solix’s Managed Services and product strategy.Mark is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience driving enterprise application implementations and large-scale business transformations. Prior to joining Solix, he served as Senior Vice President at BearingPoint, where he led the Enterprise Applications practice and pioneered a rapid ERP implementation methodology that became widely adopted across the industry.Earlier in his career, Mark was Director of Information Technology at a medical device manufacturing company, where he led one of the earliest enterprise implementations of Oracle applications.Mark holds degrees from The University of Texas and Texas A&M University.Akshay Kumar Appointed Vice President of Global Alliances and APAC SalesAkshay Kumar has been appointed Vice President of Global Alliances and APAC Sales. Akshay brings more than 26 years of leadership experience across global alliances, enterprise sales, APAC market expansion, marketing, and technology strategy.In this role, Akshay leads Solix’s global partner ecosystem with a focused, partner-centric approach. His mandate includes expanding strategic alliances, driving partner-led go-to-market initiatives, and accelerating revenue growth across APAC and international markets. Under his leadership, Solix continues to deepen relationships with system integrators, ISVs, OEMs, and cloud partners, while expanding its global footprint through offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mexico City.Akshay holds a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence for Leaders from the Texas McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin, a Post Graduate Program in Business Management with a specialization in Marketing and HR, and a Bachelor of Science degree.Steve Tallant Leads Product Marketing as Vice PresidentAs Vice President of Product Marketing, Steve Tallant leads the development and communication of Solix’s product and solution messaging to the market.Steve has more than 25 years of experience in product marketing and product management, translating complex software capabilities into clear customer value. He has led numerous product launches, messaging frameworks, and content strategies, and frequently serves as a spokesperson for Solix across online, print, and broadcast media.Prior to Solix, Steve spent eight years at Systech and twelve years at IBM in senior product marketing and product management roles. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.Bhanu Prakash Promoted to Vice President, Customer Service and AdvocacySolix also announced the promotion of Bhanu Prakash to Vice President of Customer Service and Advocacy. Bhanu has served Solix customers for many years and has built a support organization known for deep expertise, responsiveness, and customer commitment.Under his leadership, the Solix Support and Training teams have played a critical role in customer retention, reference generation, and long-term account growth. Prior to focusing on support and training, Bhanu was instrumental in establishing Solix’s services organization as a trusted, reference-driven business.Hari Rao Promoted to Vice President, CDP Services DeliveryHari Rao has been promoted to Vice President of CDP Services Delivery. Since joining Solix nearly three years ago, Hari has demonstrated exceptional leadership in customer success, services delivery, and relationship management.Hari will join the Professional Services leadership team alongside Dinu and Rajesh to continue driving the Solix services organization, which has achieved average annual growth exceeding 35 percent over the past seven years. This growth has enabled Solix to compete with and surpass some of the largest global services providers.Powering the Next Phase of AI-Driven GrowthTogether, these leadership appointments position Solix to lead the next phase of enterprise AI adoption. Solix’s AI-to-AI platform approach enables enterprises to securely discover, govern, and activate data for AI while supporting advanced use cases such as pharma and life sciences data discovery, compliance-driven analytics, and intelligent automation at scale.As Solix continues to expand its global partner ecosystem and invest in AI-driven innovation, the company remains focused on helping the world’s largest brands unlock value from their data responsibly and efficiently. Looking ahead to 2026, Solix is building toward an AI-first marketplace that empowers global enterprises to move faster, innovate smarter, and compete in an increasingly data-driven world.About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. is a global enterprise data and AI platform company enabling organizations to govern, activate, and transform data across hybrid and cloud environments for analytics, compliance, and AI at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.