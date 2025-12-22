Country Pet Lodge Resort and Spa Dedicates New Grooming Center in Memory of Founder and Announces Expanded Services

Hank Bialous cuts the Grand Opening ribbon with Country Pet Lodge staff. Country Pet Lodge, the next best thing to home for your pet! The new grooming facility was named for Linda M. Bialous.

Country Pet Lodge Resort and Spa announces the dedication of its newly constructed grooming facility, along with the launch of on-site Doggy Daycare services.

Linda was one of the kindest and most caring people I’ve ever known,” — Adriana Alveario

LINDENWOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Pet Lodge Resort and Spa, proudly serving pet owners throughout the Delaware Valley since 1990, announces the dedication of its newly constructed grooming facility, the Linda M. Bialous Grooming Center, along with the upcoming launch of on-site Doggy Daycare services.Founded by Hank and Linda Bialous more than three decades ago, Country Pet Lodge has built a lasting reputation for exceptional boarding and grooming, treating every pet as if they were family. In 2021, ownership was passed to Adriana Alveario and her husband, Damian, who embraced the lodge’s legacy by retaining much of the longtime staff while thoughtfully upgrading the facility and expanding services.Throughout the transition, the Bialouses remained closely involved, offering guidance and support to the new owners. Linda Bialous—a highly respected, professionally trained dog groomer—played a particularly meaningful role, helping plan and design a brand-new grooming center from the ground up. Tragically, Linda passed away from cancer before she was able to see the completed building.In her honor, Adriana and Damian named the new facility the Linda M. Bialous Grooming Center.“Linda was one of the kindest and most caring people I’ve ever known,” said Adriana Alveario. “She helped us in countless ways and even suggested the location for the new grooming building herself. Naming it after her felt like the most meaningful way to ensure her spirit and passion continue to guide us.”On December 21, 2025, founder Hank Bialous joined staff and guests to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the new grooming center. The state-of-the-art salon features multiple spa tubs, brand-new grooming tables, and modern drying cages, allowing Country Pet Lodge to provide dogs and cats with an elevated spa experience. Services range from quick baths and nail trims to full-service grooming, with expanded capacity for same-day grooming requests.In addition to the new grooming center, Country Pet Lodge is putting the finishing touches on an all-new Doggy Daycare facility located on-site. The daycare will offer both group play and one-on-one enrichment options, allowing pet parents to drop their dogs off for a fun, engaging day with trained, attentive staff—and pick them up happy and tired at day’s end.With decades of trusted experience, a compassionate veteran team, and modernized amenities, Country Pet Lodge Resort and Spa continues to be the next-best thing to home for pets in South Jersey.For more information, to schedule a tour, or to inquire about grooming, boarding, or Doggy Daycare services, visit countrypetlodge.com or call 856-784-4559.Locations:2750 Egg Harbor Road, Lindenwold, NJ401 Old Egg Harbor Road, Berlin Township, NJ

New Grooming Center!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.